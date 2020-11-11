This customer had an innovative solution for helping an Uber Eats driver find their home

There’s no better source of motivation than hunger, something that was proven in spectacular fashion by Reddit user halzen over on the r/flashlights subreddit.

After being in the frankly all too relatable situation of trying to direct an Uber Eats delivery driver to their house, the customer resorted to a rather unorthodox method: lighting up the sky with a Bat-Signal-like spotlight.

The post went viral amongst non-flashlight enthusiasts when it was shared on Twitter by the appropriately named @BrightWasTaken:

Oh my god the top post of r/flashlight has me WHEEZING Uber eats driver couldn't find this guy's house so pic.twitter.com/16sAJ84t6i — Bright (@BrightWasTaken) November 10, 2020

The moment has birthed a whole new generation of flashlight fans, with people wanting to know where they can get one of their own.

YO SOMEONE HAS TO TELL ME WHAT FLASHLIGHT THIS IS SO I CAN DO THE SAME THING — Charles Randall (@charlesrandall) November 10, 2020

I’ve never been so interested in owning a flashlight before — Harassment Champion (@HarassmentChamp) November 10, 2020



While others were quick to notice some similarities with scenes from pop culture.

Look to my coming on the first light of the fifth day, at dawn look to the east. pic.twitter.com/O16JG53ezJ — Masked Programmer (@hardwareguy) November 10, 2020

Can only imagine there were some other folks who accidentally showed up. pic.twitter.com/RJxHZnA9FC — Timmy (Lord Knows I’ve Crabbed) (@Timmy_22222001) November 10, 2020

For anyone thinking of getting a super-powered flashlight of their own, some words of warning courtesy of r/flashlight:

You forgot the best part, it got a lot of outsiders to find the sub and its main supplier of lights, so there’s a run on super powerful lights, and the regulars are wondering how many will accidentally blind themselves pic.twitter.com/yIb83ubpsI — Fab, not hate (@QixOfMTF) November 10, 2020

Source: halzen / @BrightWasTaken