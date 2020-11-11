This customer had an innovative solution for helping an Uber Eats driver find their home

There’s no better source of motivation than hunger, something that was proven in spectacular fashion by Reddit user halzen over on the r/flashlights subreddit.

After being in the frankly all too relatable situation of trying to direct an Uber Eats delivery driver to their house, the customer resorted to a rather unorthodox method: lighting up the sky with a Bat-Signal-like spotlight.

The post went viral amongst non-flashlight enthusiasts when it was shared on Twitter by the appropriately named @BrightWasTaken:

The moment has birthed a whole new generation of flashlight fans, with people wanting to know where they can get one of their own.


While others were quick to notice some similarities with scenes from pop culture.

For anyone thinking of getting a super-powered flashlight of their own, some words of warning courtesy of r/flashlight:

 

Source: halzen / @BrightWasTaken