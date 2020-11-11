This CNN takedown of Donald Trump – ‘like the last guy left at the bar’ surely speaks for us all

With every day that Donald Trump refuses to concede the election, the situation in the US gets more problematic and – frankly – terrifying.

Which is why we’re determined to enjoy these moments when we can. It’s CNN’s Don Lemon giving his verdict on Donald Trump and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Not the first time the CNN anchor has done this sort of thing so well. You might also remember this …

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Yaboyedgard TikTok @gaugemod