This CNN takedown of Donald Trump – ‘like the last guy left at the bar’ surely speaks for us all

With every day that Donald Trump refuses to concede the election, the situation in the US gets more problematic and – frankly – terrifying.

Which is why we’re determined to enjoy these moments when we can. It’s CNN’s Don Lemon giving his verdict on Donald Trump and, well, have a watch for yourself.

CNN has been wildin out since Trump lost 😂 pic.twitter.com/cOVD8tvVst — Edgard (@Yaboyedgard) November 10, 2020

Not the first time the CNN anchor has done this sort of thing so well. You might also remember this …

WOW! Don Lemon just completely called Trump out for his obsession with @BarackObama. Trump does not want anyone to see this video. Let’s make sure everyone does! #PresidentBarackObama pic.twitter.com/z4gz7juEc6 — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 4, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Here's your daily boost of serotonin for the day. https://t.co/y86R35gsbF — ᴊᴏᴀɴɴᴀ ʙ (@astonishing_jo) November 11, 2020

don lemon is really my guy now https://t.co/01D5N2Y5VB — bri (@bigshitxtalker) November 10, 2020

