The review of this voice-activated spider is better than any advert

We’re grateful to Rob N Roll – @thegallowboob over on Twitter – for sharing this review of a voice-activated spider called Flufferpuff.

when a product review is so good it beats any other form of asvertising pic.twitter.com/9W3hIN7tPw — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 9, 2020

And here’s Flufferpuff – and that review – up close and in full.

‘Great unless you’re afraid of spiders …’

It could have been worse, it turned out.

I have this spider. Unfortunately my kids weren’t scared. They just screamed progressively louder for hours on end until the spider gave up and stopped working. — Victoria Lightning (@Victorialight03) November 9, 2020

