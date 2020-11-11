The review of this voice-activated spider is better than any advert
We’re grateful to Rob N Roll – @thegallowboob over on Twitter – for sharing this review of a voice-activated spider called Flufferpuff.
when a product review is so good it beats any other form of asvertising pic.twitter.com/9W3hIN7tPw
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) November 9, 2020
And here’s Flufferpuff – and that review – up close and in full.
‘Great unless you’re afraid of spiders …’
It could have been worse, it turned out.
I have this spider. Unfortunately my kids weren’t scared. They just screamed progressively louder for hours on end until the spider gave up and stopped working.
— Victoria Lightning (@Victorialight03) November 9, 2020
Follow @thegallowboob on Twitter here.
READ MORE
This zoo sign asking people not to bother the animals really isn’t messing around
Source Twitter @thegallowboob