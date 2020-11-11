This reporter’s NSFW on-air outburst is peak 2020 and so very relatable

During a news broadcast on MSNBC, one of Craig Melvin‘s broadcasting nightmares came true – and he tried to field it like an absolute trooper.

As news broke of Donald Trump ordering federal agencies to prepare for his budget in February, the anchor cut to reporter Ken Dilanian, live in his living room, for more details.

Here’s what happened. Warning – it’s not bleeped.

I think we lost Ken for a second.

No, Craig. You wish you’d lost Ken for a second.

Twitter was far from judgemental of the NSFW moment.

Piers Morgan asked what we were all wondering.

It says a lot about the Trump administration that Holly Figueroa O’Reilly‘s tongue-in-cheek guess wasn’t completely unbelieveable.

But it was something much more mundane.

Craig Melvin summed it up perfectly.

