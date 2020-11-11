This reporter’s NSFW on-air outburst is peak 2020 and so very relatable

During a news broadcast on MSNBC, one of Craig Melvin‘s broadcasting nightmares came true – and he tried to field it like an absolute trooper.

As news broke of Donald Trump ordering federal agencies to prepare for his budget in February, the anchor cut to reporter Ken Dilanian, live in his living room, for more details.

Here’s what happened. Warning – it’s not bleeped.

“I think we lost Ken for a second.”

No, Craig. You wish you’d lost Ken for a second.

Twitter was far from judgemental of the NSFW moment.

1.

I haven’t laughed this hard since the Fantasy Island dildo store. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/w6RhqTyiIX — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 10, 2020

2.

Relatable live shot on MSNBC: Anchor: “Ken what have you learned?” Ken Dilanian: “Shit. Fuck.” Anchor: “Okay, seems like we lost Ken.” pic.twitter.com/IR62q4pkMF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 10, 2020

3.

Who among us has not began their day saying “oh shit” and “fuck” over these last four years? Let ye be the first to cast a cuss word because you’ve got some catching up to do. pic.twitter.com/rzaTvmAcFk — Renee (@PettyLupone) November 10, 2020

4.

This is the best summary of the news there is. Yes it’s real. pic.twitter.com/aHfhwrySbZ — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) November 10, 2020

5.

Piers Morgan asked what we were all wondering.

Brilliant – anyone know what he'd just read on his phone? https://t.co/ZQNfMk5Cmu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 10, 2020

It says a lot about the Trump administration that Holly Figueroa O’Reilly‘s tongue-in-cheek guess wasn’t completely unbelieveable.

I heard Ken Dilanian say this and I thought, "oh, no. Trump nuked Canada, didn't he?" https://t.co/aytA4KqmUb — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 10, 2020

But it was something much more mundane.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

Craig Melvin summed it up perfectly.

If 2020 had a bumper sticker…

Dude….we’ve all been there.

Seems like America has forgiven you. https://t.co/daf6i4Y1lB — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) November 10, 2020

READ MORE

This reporter’s blunt response to a Trump supporter had the world cheering

Source Free Beacon Image Screengrab