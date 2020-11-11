This political Venn diagram throws some delightfully data-driven shade at Donald Trump

Considering he’s known to be in billions of pounds of debt, doesn’t appear to understand how counting works in an election, and also owned a casino that went bust, we’re inclined to believe that Donald Trump doesn’t have much time for maths. Or democracy.

He’ll have even less time for maths if he spots this Venn diagram, created by political journalist, Jennifer Bendery, to illustrate Trump’s unique achievement as president.

quite a legacy pic.twitter.com/L85WpG1rVl — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 8, 2020

He does love to be the centre of attention.

Twitter was here for the shade.

The perfect Venn diagram does exist pic.twitter.com/83bCKsESjN — Bizarre Lazar 🏴‍☠‍ (@BizarreLazar) November 8, 2020

This is art https://t.co/RX60PiD49j — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) November 9, 2020

This is my favorite Venn diagram ever. pic.twitter.com/UpuAvTdvCo — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 8, 2020

Venn diagram of the times pic.twitter.com/RkuRYquZ00 — Brooke Masters (@brookeamasters) November 8, 2020

It looks like Joe Biden was right.

Literally, objectively, and unequivocally the worst president in American history. https://t.co/cgJOPpKvCR — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) November 9, 2020

We’re still sure he’d try to spin this as some kind of win if he didn’t have his hands full doing that with the election.

