The US Secretary of State predicted a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” – 14 decisive downvotes

At this stage after a US election, the teams of the president and the president-elect – including the top dogs – would usually be working together to make sure the handover of power in January takes place smoothly.

In this particular situation, Joe Biden and his team have been seen to be preparing for the takeover – with absolutely no co-operation from Trump or his staff.

At a press briefing, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was asked if the administration would be prepared for a smooth transition to the Biden presidency.

This was his response.

Although he went on to refer to “the president who’s in office on January 20th“, when pressed on the matter, he confirmed that he believes Donald Trump has won re-election.

People thought the response had shades of a coup or a tin-pot dictatorship. Here’s what they had to say about it.

