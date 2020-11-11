The US Secretary of State predicted a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” – 14 decisive downvotes

At this stage after a US election, the teams of the president and the president-elect – including the top dogs – would usually be working together to make sure the handover of power in January takes place smoothly.

In this particular situation, Joe Biden and his team have been seen to be preparing for the takeover – with absolutely no co-operation from Trump or his staff.

At a press briefing, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, was asked if the administration would be prepared for a smooth transition to the Biden presidency.

This was his response.

Sec. of State Pompeo: ‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration’ pic.twitter.com/tFAZEYJEbu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 10, 2020

Although he went on to refer to “the president who’s in office on January 20th“, when pressed on the matter, he confirmed that he believes Donald Trump has won re-election.

People thought the response had shades of a coup or a tin-pot dictatorship. Here’s what they had to say about it.

what would you call it in another country? https://t.co/KBRWZ6EYz2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2020

This is disgusting https://t.co/jutFWWATar — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 10, 2020

Real Banana Republic stuff here https://t.co/wUYfZy45BZ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 10, 2020

Alexa. Show me what an attempted coup looks like. https://t.co/WVpTxXSUcO — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 10, 2020

2016: Stop calling him a fascist, do you have any idea how hysterical you sound? 2020: https://t.co/riuwjdotFT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 10, 2020

We are living through a history book chapter right now and figures like Pompeo are confidently putting their name in the "bad guys" column https://t.co/B1efzW3Eld — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 10, 2020

