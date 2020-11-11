Fox News interviewed an anonymous electoral fraud ‘whistleblower’ and it’s unintentionally hilarious
This Fox News interview with a so-called whistleblower who says they saw evidence of electoral fraud went viral not because of what they had to say – well, it was a bit – but it’s also how they said it.
We totally understand that some people might not want to reveal their identity for whatever reason – in this case presumably because they don’t want to be laughed at – but, well, have a watch for yourself.
WATCH: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham interviews anonymous poll worker complete with disguised voice. pic.twitter.com/exdwpx0UdP
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2020
Didn’t see that coming.
Nice try Melania pic.twitter.com/Kz7Xr3F2Ib
— Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) November 11, 2020
LMAO WTF IS THIS?! 😆☠️ pic.twitter.com/ozsE3nWSBl
— abigail spanberger stan (@notcapnamerica) November 11, 2020
Don’t tell anybody but…. pic.twitter.com/o9UCwjLSHJ
— Martin Mulcahey 🥃✍️ (@MartinMulcahey) November 11, 2020
Laura Ingraham interviews an anonymous poll worker —complete with disguised voice.
Fox News has jumped the shark…pic.twitter.com/DcSlMYnJ6j
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2020
I know that if *I* was carrying out a master plan of secretly changing votes, I’d also definitely do it out in the open in a parking lot with 3 friends next to a Biden-Harris van.
Definitely.
— Sara Hildebrand (@CapaXildebrand) November 11, 2020
It’s sad that Fox News thinks the American people are this fucking stupid.
— CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN (@DetroitSteel_) November 11, 2020
Did they borrow the sound effects from Marvin and the Chipmunks?
— Moe Oleson (@OlesonMoe) November 11, 2020
Here’s another anonymous whistleblower, courtesy of comedian Brent Terhune.
Poll worker speaks out about corruption pic.twitter.com/qnQi0gybZw
— Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) November 11, 2020
To conclude …
FOX News has turned into Comedy Central.
— Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) November 11, 2020
