Fox News interviewed an anonymous electoral fraud ‘whistleblower’ and it’s unintentionally hilarious

This Fox News interview with a so-called whistleblower who says they saw evidence of electoral fraud went viral not because of what they had to say – well, it was a bit – but it’s also how they said it.

We totally understand that some people might not want to reveal their identity for whatever reason – in this case presumably because they don’t want to be laughed at – but, well, have a watch for yourself.

WATCH: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham interviews anonymous poll worker complete with disguised voice. pic.twitter.com/exdwpx0UdP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2020

Didn’t see that coming.

Nice try Melania pic.twitter.com/Kz7Xr3F2Ib — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) November 11, 2020

LMAO WTF IS THIS?! 😆☠️ pic.twitter.com/ozsE3nWSBl — abigail spanberger stan (@notcapnamerica) November 11, 2020

Laura Ingraham interviews an anonymous poll worker —complete with disguised voice. Fox News has jumped the shark…pic.twitter.com/DcSlMYnJ6j — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2020

I know that if *I* was carrying out a master plan of secretly changing votes, I’d also definitely do it out in the open in a parking lot with 3 friends next to a Biden-Harris van.

Definitely. — Sara Hildebrand (@CapaXildebrand) November 11, 2020

It’s sad that Fox News thinks the American people are this fucking stupid. pic.twitter.com/alGYwyXdal — CONGRATS PRESIDENT BIDEN (@DetroitSteel_) November 11, 2020

Did they borrow the sound effects from Marvin and the Chipmunks? — Moe Oleson (@OlesonMoe) November 11, 2020

Here’s another anonymous whistleblower, courtesy of comedian Brent Terhune.

Poll worker speaks out about corruption pic.twitter.com/qnQi0gybZw — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) November 11, 2020

To conclude …

FOX News has turned into Comedy Central. — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) November 11, 2020

Source @Breaking911