Fox News interviewed an anonymous electoral fraud ‘whistleblower’ and it’s unintentionally hilarious

This Fox News interview with a so-called whistleblower who says they saw evidence of electoral fraud went viral not because of what they had to say – well, it was a bit – but it’s also how they said it.

We totally understand that some people might not want to reveal their identity for whatever reason – in this case presumably because they don’t want to be laughed at – but, well, have a watch for yourself.

Didn’t see that coming.

Here’s another anonymous whistleblower, courtesy of comedian Brent Terhune.

To conclude …

Source @Breaking911