This map of Europe according to each country’s stereotypical culinary horror prompted quite the debate

‘Horrible European dishes by country,’ said @acertainellen over on Twitter.

It’s a map from a few years back by the Atlas of Prejudice – ‘the complete stereotype map collection’ – and it’s been turning stomachs all over again.

(via Atlas of Prejudice)

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

1.

I like how the worst horror of all is reserved for Switzerland. https://t.co/Vy5DFITAMo — Charlie Stross (@cstross) November 11, 2020

2.

All of the stuff I have tried on this is good tho https://t.co/MmZoQBaZJX — Chairman Xi Jinping (@Real_Xi_Jinping) November 11, 2020

3.

Not gonna lie, Scotland kinda comes out alright on this… https://t.co/S6Ed56QDU4 — Dr Woofter Superior (@Trailer_Swift69) November 10, 2020

4.

all of this is levels of actual horror and then you get to Russia and it's just… dressed herring?! https://t.co/BiER3y3OzM — i still hate the coron-Ewa-rus (@EwaSR) November 11, 2020

5.

deep fried pizza . horrible ???? i think not https://t.co/lqmL4KwsX9 — izz 🍓 (@izzscarlett) November 11, 2020

6.

Seeing a lot of viral food stuff atm which invokes blood sausage as something uncontroversially disgusting. Feel like we need to push back on this. https://t.co/0QDDUW1HR5 — Tom Whyman (@HealthUntoDeath) November 11, 2020

7.

scotlands one is so stunning whys everyone elses horrible. https://t.co/YQN5NtUT8k — AIMEE🐮 (@aimetheteenager) November 10, 2020

8.

losing my fucking mind at "nestle" https://t.co/wbf4FKRobI — 🌙alicia🖤 (@trgrrl) November 11, 2020

9.

If you have an aversion to eating blood, liver, tongue, heart or lard then you are not a real European. https://t.co/ziTz9fdHgR — Survive the Jive (@SurvivetheJive) November 11, 2020

10.

americans eat fake chemical cheese and revolt at the sight of liver paste or a little bit of salo https://t.co/orwbJVRBul — Pavel (@Cum_Immediately) November 11, 2020

11.

will defend the scots' ungodly 'pizza crunch' on the grounds that the first three bites tasted like pure euphoria itself, i'd never had anything like it. the fourth sapped all of the energy out of my body. the fifth felt like my blood had exploded https://t.co/w02RMh0uNZ — Stan (@tristandross) November 11, 2020

There’s a lot more maps like this at the Atlas of Prejudice (and you can buy the book here).

Source @acertainellen Atlas of Prejudice