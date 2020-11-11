Donald Trump could land a ‘$100m book deal’ – 9 comebacks definitely worth reading
As Donald Trump clings on to the White House and refuses to concede despite losing to Joe Biden, reports emerged that the so-called president could earn $100m from a book deal.
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump could land $100 million book deal for presidential tome https://t.co/5gD7NfpDrA pic.twitter.com/ygTnHRwW2C
— New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2020
Perhaps he should read a book before he tries to write one. Anyway, these 9 comebacks are definitely worth a read …
1.
this is that scene in ET when Elliott lures him out of the shed with a trail of Reese’s Pieces https://t.co/cfo5IesxKN
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 10, 2020
2.
But who's going to write it? https://t.co/7M6qfsLPz6
— Tim Minchin (@timminchin) November 11, 2020
3.
Has to bring his own crayons however. https://t.co/aMfeLxv8Kl
— Titus (@TitusNation) November 11, 2020
4.
It’s going to be called “Dictatoring for Dummies.” https://t.co/PFcmcIh6oa
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 11, 2020
5.
Now how is he gonna write a book when he can't even read https://t.co/EZ7RfXLqp9
— Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) November 11, 2020
6.
"Mein Kampf, der beste Kampf" https://t.co/lMJ3K8XS66
— Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) November 11, 2020
7.
It’ll be the biggest hit since “If I Did It” https://t.co/VfV1NPFWyp
— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 10, 2020
8.
Will there be a limit on use of "very," "strongly," "disaster," "many people," and "a lot people didn't know," "the likes of which the world/country has never seen" or is someone literate writing it? https://t.co/4YShTuN6h4
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 11, 2020
9.
The good news is… 100 mill STILL ain’t gonna bail this loser out of debt with all his Russian & Saudi creditors. https://t.co/TqcBcrwgu1
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 11, 2020
To conclude …
He won’t write it and he won’t read it. https://t.co/yPkYF3vA7I
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 10, 2020
And this.
Or we could all just read his psychotic Twitter feed for free. https://t.co/TJSarNreJB
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 11, 2020
A final thought.
imagine being the fact-checker for this book. https://t.co/r7dzAu66gH
— ali waller (@imaliwaller) November 11, 2020
