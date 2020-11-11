Donald Trump could land a ‘$100m book deal’ – 9 comebacks definitely worth reading

As Donald Trump clings on to the White House and refuses to concede despite losing to Joe Biden, reports emerged that the so-called president could earn $100m from a book deal.

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump could land $100 million book deal for presidential tome https://t.co/5gD7NfpDrA pic.twitter.com/ygTnHRwW2C — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2020

Perhaps he should read a book before he tries to write one. Anyway, these 9 comebacks are definitely worth a read …

1.

this is that scene in ET when Elliott lures him out of the shed with a trail of Reese’s Pieces https://t.co/cfo5IesxKN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 10, 2020

2.

But who's going to write it? https://t.co/7M6qfsLPz6 — Tim Minchin (@timminchin) November 11, 2020

3.

Has to bring his own crayons however. https://t.co/aMfeLxv8Kl — Titus (@TitusNation) November 11, 2020

4.

It’s going to be called “Dictatoring for Dummies.” https://t.co/PFcmcIh6oa — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 11, 2020

5.

Now how is he gonna write a book when he can't even read https://t.co/EZ7RfXLqp9 — Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) November 11, 2020

6.

7.

It’ll be the biggest hit since “If I Did It” https://t.co/VfV1NPFWyp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 10, 2020

8.

Will there be a limit on use of "very," "strongly," "disaster," "many people," and "a lot people didn't know," "the likes of which the world/country has never seen" or is someone literate writing it? https://t.co/4YShTuN6h4 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 11, 2020

9.

The good news is… 100 mill STILL ain’t gonna bail this loser out of debt with all his Russian & Saudi creditors. https://t.co/TqcBcrwgu1 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 11, 2020

To conclude …

He won’t write it and he won’t read it. https://t.co/yPkYF3vA7I — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 10, 2020

And this.

Or we could all just read his psychotic Twitter feed for free. https://t.co/TJSarNreJB — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 11, 2020

A final thought.

imagine being the fact-checker for this book. https://t.co/r7dzAu66gH — ali waller (@imaliwaller) November 11, 2020

READ MORE

This CNN takedown of Donald Trump – ‘the last guy left in the bar’ – surely speaks for us all

Source Twitter @nypost