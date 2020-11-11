9 funniest things people said about the so-called Irish accents in Wild Mountain Thyme

You might have seen the trailer for new movie Wild Mountain Thyme, starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm and Christoper Walken. It’s caused quite a stir, albeit not for the reasons they would have hoped.

And just in case you’re wondering why, watch this. Sound up!

Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, and Christopher Walken star in the first trailer for their new romantic comedy #WildMountainThyme. pic.twitter.com/AMROW44VGJ — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 10, 2020

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about it.

1.

There’s fashion police

Grammar police

We even have airport police

Is there such a thing as accent police?

If so, somebody better call ‘em.

On the upside, Ireland looks nice. pic.twitter.com/lHrR5cWlwq — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 10, 2020

2.

Even we think this is a bit much #WildMountainThyme https://t.co/Pl7SA4JoK6 — Leprechaun Museum (@leprechaun_ie) November 10, 2020

3.

A hate crime https://t.co/FllH1lCnRL — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 10, 2020

4.

Already banned in 17 counties. Westmeath county council just met this morning and have moved to ban it in the county too. Other counties expected to follow https://t.co/hz3YrMd2VS — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) November 11, 2020

5.

I 100% refuse to believe this is a real movie and not a movie within another movie. https://t.co/ebE6mvAmBn — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 10, 2020

6.

I think we should give that Wild Mountain Thyme movie a chance tbh pic.twitter.com/EGu3fSE1Xl — Hannah Mamalis (@Hantmam) November 11, 2020

7.

Absolutely fascinated with Jamie Dornan’s accent here. How on earth has he, an Irish man, managed to make his character sound like like an American playing an Irish man. Is this intentional. What’s going on. https://t.co/VI1W0VstH3 — Ciara Nic Sheáin (@Ciara87C) November 10, 2020

8.

Starting to think that literally any person alive can make a good living as a dialect coach. https://t.co/227tXA4Hgb — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) November 10, 2020

9.

“There can be no peace on the island of Ireland until they decommission the #WildMountainThyme and put all the clips safely beyond use..Too many have suffered already”

Darby O’Gill – President of Ireland https://t.co/cNeBqvDhzs — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) November 11, 2020

To conclude …

Begosh, begorrah, bejaysus and be da hokey if this trailer hasn’t united the whole of Irish Twitter https://t.co/Zn42zceKtI — Philip Boucher-Hayes (@boucherhayes) November 11, 2020

And finally there’s this, by Irish comedy trio Foil Arms and Hog, which is simply brilliant.

READ MORE

The review of this voice-activated spider is better than any advert

Source Twitter @rottentomatoes