A Tory MP wants the UK to control its own fish – 8 star clapbacks

Conservative MP for Wokingham – and Eurosceptic – John Redwood, has been waxing lyrical on Brexit – as he is apt to do – and it’s put him squarely in the path of some Twitter mockery.

On Saturday, he published a draft of a letter he planned to send to Joe Biden, warning him not to get involved in Brexit – although he has, thankfully, yet to send it.

Not content with that bizarre bit of posturing, on Monday, he took to Twitter to lay down the law on what the government should say to Michel Barnier.

Hold on one second …”controlling our own fish“?

Twitter had thoughts, and these really stood out.

1.

Hear Hear! Can't wait to get back to the days when you shout at a haddock and it would have to stop swimming towards France. https://t.co/jZrdacsF1I — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 9, 2020

2.

I do worry for this man's mental state. Is there a medical term for being obsessed with fish and wanting to control them? https://t.co/tZOQlh7mRR — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) November 9, 2020

3.

appreciate John Redwood explaining the point of Brexit: so that we get to finally *checks notes* control fish — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 9, 2020

4.

I'm sick to death of unruly fish, they need a firm hand, never did me any harm https://t.co/t2mkThja1C — Delia (@mcgibbond) November 9, 2020

5.

‘Controlling our own fish’. John Redwood is Aquaman. https://t.co/iFB2N705xe — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 9, 2020

6.

The thought of John Redwood trying to 'control fish' leaves me with many, many questions. — Monsieur Prepuce 🕯🇬🇧🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺⚫ (@MPrepuce) November 9, 2020

7.

Here is the latest initiative to control our fish pic.twitter.com/egK603QGRN — Paul Templeman #3point5percent (@PaulTempleman6) November 9, 2020

8.

How can you tell which fish are British? https://t.co/tC6HTycKRc — George Foulkes (@GeorgeFoulkes) November 9, 2020

Alistair King had this depressing observation.

Curious, isn’t it, that when fish swim into our waters, people like John Redwood think that that makes them “our fish”, but when desperate asylum seekers arrive by boat into our waters, they’re somebody else’s problem and should be despatched as quickly and brutally as possible. — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) November 9, 2020

