A Tory MP wants the UK to control its own fish – 8 star clapbacks

Conservative MP for Wokingham – and Eurosceptic – John Redwood, has been waxing lyrical on Brexit – as he is apt to do – and it’s put him squarely in the path of some Twitter mockery.

On Saturday, he published a draft of a letter he planned to send to Joe Biden, warning him not to get involved in Brexit – although he has, thankfully, yet to send it.

Not content with that bizarre bit of posturing, on Monday, he took to Twitter to lay down the law on what the government should say to Michel Barnier.

Hold on one second …”controlling our own fish“?

Twitter had thoughts, and these really stood out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Alistair King had this depressing observation.

READ MORE

A Brexiter had a rant about British fish – these 13 people put him in his plaice

Source John Redwood Image Screengrab, Screengrab