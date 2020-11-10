This old clip of Fox News trolling Democrats as ‘sore losers’ has gone viral for reasons that will be obvious
As Donald Trump and many in his Republican Party continue to insist that he didn’t lose to Joe Biden, this clip of his most fervent media supporter, Fox News, has gone viral for reasons which will soon be apparent.
It’s a fabulous compilation put together by @TheDailyShow and, well, here goes …
Meanwhile in 2018… pic.twitter.com/13QoRgPReM
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 10, 2020
It’s been watched millions of times and prompted no end of comments. Here are just a few.
This is so good. pic.twitter.com/4JQyaOnuzj
— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 10, 2020
This is truly worth watching and sharing as wide as humanly possible
— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) November 10, 2020
Hypocrisy, how does it sound?
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 10, 2020
Hilarious. Also not. https://t.co/8DAUSmHjPk
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) November 10, 2020
Just brutal. https://t.co/OpDTQY6u5R
— David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) November 10, 2020
