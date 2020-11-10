This old clip of Fox News trolling Democrats as ‘sore losers’ has gone viral for reasons that will be obvious

As Donald Trump and many in his Republican Party continue to insist that he didn’t lose to Joe Biden, this clip of his most fervent media supporter, Fox News, has gone viral for reasons which will soon be apparent.

It’s a fabulous compilation put together by @TheDailyShow and, well, here goes …

It’s been watched millions of times and prompted no end of comments. Here are just a few.

