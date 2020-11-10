This BBC report about Donald Trump’s ‘Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ fiasco went viral because it’s so enjoyable

You will no doubt know by now how Donald Trump’s campaign team accidentally booked a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons Hotel they intended.

But even if you know every detail, this BBC News report about the saga is still a total treat and went viral because it’s so well done. And in the unlikely event you don’t know the story already, we envy you …

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

And here are just some of the many, many things people were saying about it.

This Four Seasons Total Landscaping recap is so good. Never stop laughing… https://t.co/NQgjaqmnhy — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 9, 2020

It’s just one one of the greatest stories ever this isn’t it. This would have been everyone’s favourite episode of Veep https://t.co/4CZ9wJDhg9 — Greg James (@gregjames) November 10, 2020

The funniest story of the century. Will never be topped. https://t.co/N3LQ213BO9 — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) November 9, 2020

This will never not be funny https://t.co/JjoOznGoo8 — Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu) November 10, 2020

A strong nominee for a GRITTY™️ https://t.co/aqweMuaNJE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

it's really great with a british accent https://t.co/obNJyAi69D — 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) November 9, 2020

You can follow the BBC’s Ros Atkins on Twitter here.

