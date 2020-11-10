This BBC report about Donald Trump’s ‘Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ fiasco went viral because it’s so enjoyable

You will no doubt know by now how Donald Trump’s campaign team accidentally booked a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons Hotel they intended.

But even if you know every detail, this BBC News report about the saga is still a total treat and went viral because it’s so well done. And in the unlikely event you don’t know the story already, we envy you …

And here are just some of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source @BBCRosAtkins