‘The floor is lava’ – God Tier

Skier and snowboarder, Andri Ragettli, has produced the ultimate “the floor is lava” video – and it only took him 148 tries to get it right.

And the Twitter version.

Superhumans are real and they walk amongst us – or they bounce amongst us.

Andri’s insane feat blew a few minds.

Because there’s always a metaphor …

Just in case it doesn’t go without saying – this is not your new lockdown challenge.

