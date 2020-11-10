‘The floor is lava’ – God Tier

Skier and snowboarder, Andri Ragettli, has produced the ultimate “the floor is lava” video – and it only took him 148 tries to get it right.

And the Twitter version.

Superhumans are real and they walk amongst us – or they bounce amongst us.

Andri’s insane feat blew a few minds.

He just won. I had three surgeries just watching this! Great start to the day. https://t.co/XzAPlbMfJy — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 9, 2020

This morning I spilled coffee while reaching for a pastry https://t.co/1CrRsTcO1D — David Rider (@dmrider) November 9, 2020

The things we do to avoid stepping on LEGOs. 😄 https://t.co/YFibt9qIxN — Dad 2.0 (@dad2summit) November 9, 2020

Because there’s always a metaphor …

the sentences in my first drafts be like https://t.co/t8rwWbIp57 — G.D. (@GeeDee215) November 9, 2020

The Biden win expertly overcoming all of Trump's "Election Fraud" claims. https://t.co/rKJmWC9Xzm — Senta Moses Mikan (@SentaMosesMikan) November 9, 2020

Just in case it doesn’t go without saying – this is not your new lockdown challenge.

READ MORE

Man makes a movie themed squirrel assault course in his back garden

Source Andri Ragettli Image Screengrab