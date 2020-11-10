‘The floor is lava’ – God Tier
Skier and snowboarder, Andri Ragettli, has produced the ultimate “the floor is lava” video – and it only took him 148 tries to get it right.
And the Twitter version.
NEW Floor is Lava!🔥 Parcour part 5.0‼️
148 tries later!😈 💯 #FloorIsLava #Parcour #Parkour #ObstacleCourse #RealMadrid #RmFans #WorkOut #Training #Balance pic.twitter.com/Wyn1RbFpoz
— Andri ragettli (@Andriragettli) November 8, 2020
Superhumans are real and they walk amongst us – or they bounce amongst us.
Andri’s insane feat blew a few minds.
Obstacle course skills… pic.twitter.com/modMjqwTqK
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 9, 2020
He just won. I had three surgeries just watching this! Great start to the day. https://t.co/XzAPlbMfJy
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 9, 2020
This morning I spilled coffee while reaching for a pastry https://t.co/1CrRsTcO1D
— David Rider (@dmrider) November 9, 2020
The things we do to avoid stepping on LEGOs. 😄 https://t.co/YFibt9qIxN
— Dad 2.0 (@dad2summit) November 9, 2020
Because there’s always a metaphor …
the sentences in my first drafts be like https://t.co/t8rwWbIp57
— G.D. (@GeeDee215) November 9, 2020
The Biden win expertly overcoming all of Trump's "Election Fraud" claims. https://t.co/rKJmWC9Xzm
— Senta Moses Mikan (@SentaMosesMikan) November 9, 2020
Just in case it doesn’t go without saying – this is not your new lockdown challenge.
