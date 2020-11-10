The Telegraph celebrated Kamala Harris’ historic win with a make-up critique – 7 deservedly scathing responses

Across the world, people celebrated the smashing of one particular part of the glass ceiling, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected to the position of vice-president of the USA.

Furthermore, she is the first woman of colour to attain this honour, and the daughter of immigrants – an Indian mother and a Jamaican father – perfectly illustrating that elusive concept ‘The American Dream’.

So, how do you think Conservative-supporting newspaper, The Telegraph, marked the momentous occasion?

People were unimpressed, to say the least.

PuzzledPolitico noticed another major issue with the terrible take.

Exactly!

Source Telegraph