The Telegraph celebrated Kamala Harris’ historic win with a make-up critique – 7 deservedly scathing responses

Across the world, people celebrated the smashing of one particular part of the glass ceiling, as Kamala Harris became the first woman to be elected to the position of vice-president of the USA.

Furthermore, she is the first woman of colour to attain this honour, and the daughter of immigrants – an Indian mother and a Jamaican father – perfectly illustrating that elusive concept ‘The American Dream’.

So, how do you think Conservative-supporting newspaper, The Telegraph, marked the momentous occasion?

via Gfycat

First woman of colour to make Vice President and the Telegraph gives the story to its beauty editor. Go figure. pic.twitter.com/c5K9uGfeAh — Women's Equality Party (@WEP_UK) November 8, 2020

Hang on, ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ just been confirmed Vice President elect, first woman ever and this is what ⁦@Telegraph⁩ write up? Really?

👇 https://t.co/6q0DKgXVGU — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) November 8, 2020

People were unimpressed, to say the least.

1.

Cool now tell me about Churchill’s skincare routine pic.twitter.com/3clr0JCzNl — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) November 8, 2020

2.

Lesson from the Telegraph: It really doesn’t matter what you achieve as a woman, we will put you back in your place by reducing you to your appearance … Insulting and pathetic to lead with full-blown misogyny. https://t.co/j4hPk1oLev — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) November 8, 2020

3.

All the firsts, all the accolades, all her accomplishments, and … this is the headline that Telegraph decides to run with. pic.twitter.com/qDiy07JYGY — Dr. Pragya Agarwal (@DrPragyaAgarwal) November 8, 2020

4.

To summarise, if you are a professional woman, a bit of mascara will cement power. PhD’s, seat on parliamentary committees, sitting Bar exams, studying Medicine, passing Oxbridge entrance exams, non-executive directorships, executive directorships. Waste of time. Mascara. — Cecilia Is Smart (@ceciliaissmart) November 8, 2020

5.

A woman: *rises to the second highest political office in a country of 300m people, becoming the first woman, the first black woman, to do so* The Telegraph: “But her eyeliner tho.” https://t.co/y4UvBK6py2 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 8, 2020

6.

The telegraph sliding that new sheet of glass across the ceiling. https://t.co/VF0O2vDR9Z — Heather Stanley (@hstanley_) November 8, 2020

7.

She’s the first woman to be elected Vice President. The first person of colour to be elected VP. …Someone at the Telegraph: “Great! Let’s use this historic moment to talk about her makeup use, and how it was better than Hilary’s.” https://t.co/zqbdS0uhhU — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) November 8, 2020

PuzzledPolitico noticed another major issue with the terrible take.

Bit confused The Vomit Telegraph is running a feature on Kamala Harris and her make-up. But they never ran a feature on Trump's make-up, and he wears a fuck of a lot more. — PuzzledPolitico (@Cat_n_Bagpipes) November 8, 2020

Exactly!

“For many men, especially in the public eye, wearing make-up makes them feel more confident and empowered. They don’t call it ‘war paint’ for nothing” pic.twitter.com/3LkzDsFNIq — Rachael Dixon (@rachaelkeldixon) November 8, 2020

