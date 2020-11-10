Michael Spicer’s hilarious advert for Four Seasons Total Landscaping covers ALL of its services
Everybody’s favourite Secret Political Adviser, Michael Spicer, has produced the advert that Four Seasons Total Landscaping must wish they’d put out.
four seasons total landscaping local ad pic.twitter.com/AVf1rMGRrL
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 9, 2020
Yep. That covers all their services.
This is so good! https://t.co/9qdK6i4wPd
— (@Sundae_Gurl) November 9, 2020
Extra points to Mr Spicer for his excellent use of the All-American term "Shit-For-Brains" https://t.co/fvBUhL5Lzb
— Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) November 9, 2020
Magnificent. I still can't believe it actually happened. A perfect end to sum up the 4 years. https://t.co/ti0Y423O5w
— Andy McVeigh (@pantsdanny) November 9, 2020
OMG @MrMichaelSpicer you have excelled yourself!!! https://t.co/Lh9tEOzcTf
— Sheila O'Flanagan (@sheilaoflanagan) November 9, 2020
We suspect Elliott Downing may have a point.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the gift that will never stop giving. https://t.co/u0vPgKLI1b
— Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) November 9, 2020
As a bonus, here’s Michael’s (presumably) last Room Next Door sting for Donald Trump.
Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab