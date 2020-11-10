Michael Spicer’s hilarious advert for Four Seasons Total Landscaping covers ALL of its services

Everybody’s favourite Secret Political Adviser, Michael Spicer, has produced the advert that Four Seasons Total Landscaping must wish they’d put out.

four seasons total landscaping local ad pic.twitter.com/AVf1rMGRrL — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 9, 2020

Yep. That covers all their services.

Extra points to Mr Spicer for his excellent use of the All-American term "Shit-For-Brains" https://t.co/fvBUhL5Lzb — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) November 9, 2020

Magnificent. I still can't believe it actually happened. A perfect end to sum up the 4 years. https://t.co/ti0Y423O5w — Andy McVeigh (@pantsdanny) November 9, 2020

We suspect Elliott Downing may have a point.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the gift that will never stop giving. https://t.co/u0vPgKLI1b — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) November 9, 2020

As a bonus, here’s Michael’s (presumably) last Room Next Door sting for Donald Trump.

