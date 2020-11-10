Madame Tussauds mocked Donald Trump’s election loss in the most perfect way possible

The London branch of waxwork museum Madame Tussauds wasted no time in reacting to the news that Donald Trump lost his bid to be re-elected US president.

Taking to Twitter, the museum shared an image of Trump’s waxwork dressed in a new attire, more fitting attire.

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe 📷 @PA pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

The change in attire is especially fitting given that Trump was seen playing a round of golf on one of his courses when news of Joe Biden’s victory was announced.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has been criticised for the amount of time spent on the golf course – something he himself routinely criticised former President Barack Obama for.

Some people noted that the waxwork could do with a little extra work:

Did you guys run out of wax? He needs about 80 more lbs of it — Christopher Hellfire (@xtopherhellfire) November 7, 2020

While others felt that the costume would need to be updated again in the near future:

Hmmm… think you might have gotten the colours wrong. pic.twitter.com/flxRx1inks — James (@Xorands) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, our friends over in Germany had their own, less nuanced response, simply choosing to dump Donald Trump’s waxwork in a bin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds Berlin (@tussaudsberlin) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Never piss off a waxwork museum, I guess.

