Joe Biden announced his pandemic response team and everybody made the same joke

Now that Joe Biden is the President Elect, whatever Donald Trump or his lawyers may or may not insist via Twitter or from the back yard of a landscaping company, he has to begin the transition process to dropping the ‘Elect’ bit.

Part of that job is the crucial task of formulating a plan to tackle the coronavirus, and pick the experts who will help him to do that.

In a surprise move, Mr. Biden seems to have departed from the tried and tested presidential tradition of having Covid advisers who include *checks notes* your son-in-law and a pillow company CEO who thinks God gave him a platform to share an untested plant-based coronavirus treatment.

The jokes were very much all on that theme – but they still made us laugh.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

In case you were wondering, Dr. Fauci hasn’t been snubbed – in fact, his position is far safer than if Trump had been re-elected.

CNN’s Van Jones reacting to Joe Biden’s win will give you all the feelings

Source Geoff Bennett Image Geoff Bennett