Joe Biden announced his pandemic response team and everybody made the same joke
Now that Joe Biden is the President Elect, whatever Donald Trump or his lawyers may or may not insist via Twitter or from the back yard of a landscaping company, he has to begin the transition process to dropping the ‘Elect’ bit.
Part of that job is the crucial task of formulating a plan to tackle the coronavirus, and pick the experts who will help him to do that.
The key members of Biden's pandemic advisory team: pic.twitter.com/2tJOxKdDgW
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 9, 2020
In a surprise move, Mr. Biden seems to have departed from the tried and tested presidential tradition of having Covid advisers who include *checks notes* your son-in-law and a pillow company CEO who thinks God gave him a platform to share an untested plant-based coronavirus treatment.
The jokes were very much all on that theme – but they still made us laugh.
1.
Interesting: pandemic response run by experts rather than relatives. Certainty unique, but worth a try! https://t.co/g0j4AZ52dn
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 9, 2020
2.
Wait, there's no Fox News personalities or toilet salespeople on Biden's list? https://t.co/ErVxLQScF2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2020
3.
Wow Biden's kids look nothing like him. https://t.co/4Ps653eDCg
— TzviaBerrinReinstein (@TzviaBR) November 9, 2020
4.
Not even one guy who sells gold through the mail or something and is married to his ex step daughter. Alarming. https://t.co/DQSam6hKId
— Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) November 9, 2020
5.
I don't understand… none of these seem to be radiologists that Biden likes watching on TV… https://t.co/QVlbw2a6BA
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 9, 2020
6.
Shameful, not one son-in-law or pillow salesman https://t.co/xbcGABznun
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 9, 2020
7.
how does joe biden have so many son-in-laws https://t.co/SbatDioRqj
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 9, 2020
In case you were wondering, Dr. Fauci hasn’t been snubbed – in fact, his position is far safer than if Trump had been re-elected.
I see some folks asking why Dr. Fauci isn't on this task force. Fauci is a federal government employee….transitions involve outside advisors. https://t.co/kYZ7u0wKNk
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 9, 2020
