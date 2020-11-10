The Great British Bake Off 2020: dessert week – 16 of the funniest tweets

This week’s episode saw the five remaining bakers – Dave, Hermine, Laura, Marc and Peter – tackle dessert week.

In an effort to advance to the semi-final, attempts were made to produce miniature cheesecakes, a questionable 17th-century pudding, and a jelly-based showstopper.

Here are 16 of the funniest tweets from the episode:

Paul: all star bakers at this stage of the competition, I’m expecting something spectacular..😍 Paul 5 mins later:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/nAvHGgvFZx — Sophie Ward (@scward1991) November 10, 2020

If 2020 was a dessert it’d be a sussex pond pudding #GBBO — Ines (@inesjbn) November 10, 2020

Paul and Prue: doesn't give timings Paul and Prue when everything is raw: #GBBO pic.twitter.com/sufcCDuBdM — Rebecca Hardy Walker 🌷 (@rebeccawalk114) November 10, 2020

Does Sussex Pond-Pudding still write for the Telegraph? — Andrew Male (@Andr6wMale) November 10, 2020

this is like something your toddler makes and you pretend to eat it. #gbbo pic.twitter.com/a81nGZhwan — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Griffin) November 10, 2020

I'm sorry are we just going to skip past the part where Prue said she was 80 years old??? Is the secret to eternal youth the pond pudding 🤔 #GBBO — Frankie vickers (@frankie_vickers) November 10, 2020

I'm not interested in eating steamed anything #GBBO — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 10, 2020

Feel like pure shit just want her back 😢 #gbbo pic.twitter.com/4Xc4zKax2H — Amy Frances (@Itsamyfran) November 10, 2020

Needed two hours steaming yet only two hours to complete the challenge #GBBO pic.twitter.com/jkuFSTaD9f — Daniel Friar (@dannyboyfriar) November 10, 2020

When I see there's only a limited amount of Coronavirus vaccines being ordered #gbbo pic.twitter.com/kv7m5WwKfV — shane reaction ☘️ (@shane_reaction_) November 10, 2020

Peter is far too precious to send home. Paul and Prue better not even consider it. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wYW1u06wxw — Kris (@Kris_McGee) November 10, 2020

