A Fox News anchor was caught being hilariously honest about Trump and the election

A Fox News anchor went viral with this off-air moment when she was captured on microphone saying what we’re all thinking about the US presidential election.

Sandra Smith expressed disbelief as a guest cast doubt on projections of a Joe Biden victory (the ‘Trace’ she refers to is her Fox News colleague, Trace Gallagher).

The clip went viral after it was leaked online and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Fox News pundit refuses to admit Joe Biden won the election. The anchor reacts but doesn’t realize she’s live on air. pic.twitter.com/dCuh5anCku — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

It’s not the first time Sandra Smith has stuck it to the Trump administration.

Fox News's Sandra Smith was not really having Kellyanne Conway's lies pic.twitter.com/f0rdgBLzjj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Even Fox News knows that what’s being spewed on Fox News is bullshit. https://t.co/n16ZKJrmF4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 9, 2020

She is all of us today. — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

See that look? People capable of critical thinking have had that look for the last four years. — Lana DaFree (@HomeDabrave) November 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/pJn9so59lo — Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020

Fox News is having their Dr Frankemstein moment. The monster they created is about to eat them. — LEBRONGOAT (@cb29150305) November 9, 2020

