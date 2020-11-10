A Fox News anchor was caught being hilariously honest about Trump and the election

A Fox News anchor went viral with this off-air moment when she was captured on microphone saying what we’re all thinking about the US presidential election.

Sandra Smith expressed disbelief as a guest cast doubt on projections of a Joe Biden victory (the ‘Trace’ she refers to is her Fox News colleague, Trace Gallagher).

The clip went viral after it was leaked online and, well, have a watch for yourself.

It’s not the first time Sandra Smith has stuck it to the Trump administration.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @christoq