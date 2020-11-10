A Fox News anchor was caught being hilariously honest about Trump and the election
A Fox News anchor went viral with this off-air moment when she was captured on microphone saying what we’re all thinking about the US presidential election.
Sandra Smith expressed disbelief as a guest cast doubt on projections of a Joe Biden victory (the ‘Trace’ she refers to is her Fox News colleague, Trace Gallagher).
The clip went viral after it was leaked online and, well, have a watch for yourself.
Fox News pundit refuses to admit Joe Biden won the election.
The anchor reacts but doesn’t realize she’s live on air. pic.twitter.com/dCuh5anCku
— Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020
It’s not the first time Sandra Smith has stuck it to the Trump administration.
Fox News's Sandra Smith was not really having Kellyanne Conway's lies pic.twitter.com/f0rdgBLzjj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
1.
Even Fox News knows that what’s being spewed on Fox News is bullshit. https://t.co/n16ZKJrmF4
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 9, 2020
2.
She is all of us today.
— Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020
3.
“CUT SANDRA’s MIC!!!!!!!!!” https://t.co/36ngbZpaI3
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 9, 2020
4.
— Omar (Writing a Letter) Lizardo (@omar_lizardo) November 9, 2020
3.
See that look? People capable of critical thinking have had that look for the last four years.
— Lana DaFree (@HomeDabrave) November 9, 2020
5.
— Strictly Count All The Votes (@christoq) November 9, 2020
6.
Fox News is having their Dr Frankemstein moment. The monster they created is about to eat them.
— LEBRONGOAT (@cb29150305) November 9, 2020
