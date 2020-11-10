To Australia, where government minister Anne Ruston was asked about her experiences as a woman in parliament and whether the culture had improved after questions were raised about the personal conduct of male MPs towards their female colleagues.

And what happened next wins facepalm of the week.

Senior minister Anne Ruston asked if culture for women in parliament has improved… @7NewsAustralia pic.twitter.com/LVIV2pgO0R — Olivia Leeming (@olivialeeming) November 10, 2020

That’s Australian prime minister Scott Morrison on the right, just in case you didn’t know.

And here are a few of the things people said about it.

So he talks over Anne Ruston proving that it hasn't improved and he doesn't get it. — Rhett Blanch (@rhettblanch) November 10, 2020

So he can’t even let her answer? Wtf? — Dave (@DavidFaux5) November 10, 2020

“Let me answer that for you, lil lady” – @ScottMorrisonMP — Michael Brennan (@Michael_B_tweet) November 10, 2020

Every woman ever talked over by a man in a meeting knows what this is — ellie (@lizziesbonnet) November 10, 2020

To conclude …

The question is specifically addressed to the minister. She gets out eight words before …. https://t.co/sVgq2jWj06 — Jenny Brockie (@JenBrockie) November 10, 2020

