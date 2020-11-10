Even Fox News can’t stomach Donald Trump’s electoral fraud allegations – 5 favourite responses

We’ve become accustomed over the last few days to see American networks cut away from Donald Trump when he starts making those unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

But it’s not often – ever? – that we’ve seen a moment like this, as Fox News abruptly cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany, who was also Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, repeated the so-called president’s refusal to accept defeat and repeated allegations of voter fraud for which there appears to be no evidence.

Watch Fox News cut away from Press Sec. McEnany: pic.twitter.com/SwW9cq9bJI — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I just saw video of Fox News cutting off Kayleigh McEnany lying about the election, and they said they couldn't keep airing her baseless comments without evidence. I'M STUNNED.

Is it the end of days? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 9, 2020

They finally did it. Fox News cuts off Kayleigh McEnany for lying.pic.twitter.com/eM0j0au0WL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 9, 2020

It's totally inappropriate for Kayleigh McEnany to be the Press Secretary to the President and the Trump campaign spokesperson. Her cries of vote fraud without any evidence are even worse. I'm glad Cavuto and Fox News cut her off.#TrumpConcedepic.twitter.com/lOpczT4rl8 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 9, 2020

You can actually lie too much for Fox News?https://t.co/WpZ7INPKvl — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) November 9, 2020

Fox News just cut off Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for lying. We are officially living in a parallel universe and I am here for it!#TrumpConcede pic.twitter.com/AMUTdTxVbP — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) November 9, 2020

To conclude …

Even Fox News calls them out on their bs😂 pic.twitter.com/GB89PJTMD5 — Andre🖤BLM✊🏿NOTORIOUS RBG❤️BIDEN 2020💙 (@JustAndre918) November 9, 2020

READ MORE

A Fox News anchor was caught out being hilariously honest about Trump and the election result

Source Twitter @therecount