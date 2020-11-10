Even Fox News can’t stomach Donald Trump’s electoral fraud allegations – 5 favourite responses

We’ve become accustomed over the last few days to see American networks cut away from Donald Trump when he starts making those unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

But it’s not often – ever? – that we’ve seen a moment like this, as Fox News abruptly cut away from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany, who was also Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, repeated the so-called president’s refusal to accept defeat and repeated allegations of voter fraud for which there appears to be no evidence.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

