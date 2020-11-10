This touching farewell song for Trump is as funny as it is NSFW

Actor Christiaan Van Vuuren has lovingly penned a farewell to the outgoing President of the USA – sort of – and it’s quite the earworm.

It’s very NSFW, but very, very funny.

Bye bye Donny. pic.twitter.com/h58uLsmoau — Christiaan Van Vuuren (@ChristiaanVanV) November 9, 2020

Here are a few of the appreciative reactions to Christiaan’s masterpiece.

This is very good thank you — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 9, 2020

Election day in the U.S., I seriously was considering my options to move to Australia pending the outcome..Saturday afternoon my mind changed….then watching this video has made me want to change it again. Freaking HILARIOUS (and accurate)… — dadvader1976 (@dadvader1976) November 9, 2020

That is some top shelf Aussie shade right there. I bloody love my country at times. — Dwayne Wilkinson (@grumpyg33k) November 9, 2020

Folks, this is hilarious and so on point! Thank you Australia! The majority of America agree with your sentiments. \o/ Bye Bye Don!https://t.co/9Vjny7IXX9 — ✧ ✧ (@DemocratsCare) November 10, 2020

Bonus:

Amigo Fresh replied with his short but very sweet rap.

from Donald Trump GIFs via Gfycat

No, you are!

