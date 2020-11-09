Trump’s team booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the luxury hotel – 26 concrete slam dunks

Shortly before CNN became the first of an avalanche of news stations officially calling the election result, Donald Trump announced that his lawyers would be giving a briefing at The Four Seasons.

But not that one.

US political journalist, Aaron Rupar, explained. It reads like a four-act farce.

And here’s the tweet that formed such a crucial part of Aaron’s update.

The posher Four Seasons confirmed the news.

When people say “You couldn’t make it up” you always could, but in this case we didn’t even need to.

Twitter had a field day.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2