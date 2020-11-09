This Times cartoon about Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office is brilliant

There’s so much to enjoy in this cartoon by @mortenmrland for the Times of Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office.

The longer we look at it, the more little details we spot.

Brilliant! Particularly love the spray tan silhouette! — Tim A (@The5lim) November 9, 2020

just spotted the bust of Putin — brilliant 🙂 — Guinevere Glasfurd (@GuinGlasfurd) November 9, 2020

Is that…a body under the carpet?? — Sarah Gerrard (@sazenrose) November 9, 2020

