This Times cartoon about Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office is brilliant
There’s so much to enjoy in this cartoon by @mortenmrland for the Times of Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office.
Today’s @thetimes cartoon https://t.co/WKW3UhF5bY pic.twitter.com/S75MQ4DTIV
— Morten Morland (@mortenmorland) November 9, 2020
The longer we look at it, the more little details we spot.
Brilliant! Particularly love the spray tan silhouette!
— Tim A (@The5lim) November 9, 2020
Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/cV5yCwX5s0
— 😷 Peter In Devon 🏴🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@PeterInDevon) November 9, 2020
just spotted the bust of Putin — brilliant 🙂
— Guinevere Glasfurd (@GuinGlasfurd) November 9, 2020
Is that…a body under the carpet??
— Sarah Gerrard (@sazenrose) November 9, 2020
Source Twitter @mortenmorland