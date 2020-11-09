This Times cartoon about Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office is brilliant

There’s so much to enjoy in this cartoon by @mortenmrland for the Times of Joe Biden arriving at the Oval Office.

The longer we look at it, the more little details we spot.

Follow @mortenmorland on Twitter here and go to the Times comment pages here.

Source Twitter @mortenmorland