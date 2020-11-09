This reporter’s blunt response to a Trump supporter had the world cheering

When news agencies finally called the US election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday evening, many reporters had been on air almost constantly since Tuesday night, when the polls closed.

Think David Dimbleby‘s classic UK election struggles and multiply that by four – with the whole world watching. They deserve a medal – and a very long sleep.

One New Jersey reporter, Alex Zdan, spoke for all of them when he lost patience with this annoying Trump supporter, who was trying to cast familiar aspersions on his profession.

That’s “Buzz off!”, for the hard of hearing, but most people were convinced it was something a little more NSFW.

Alex’ reaction went viral, proving to be quite relatable to more than just journalists, but also to everyone who’s really wanted to tell the MAGA crowd where to go.

1.

2.

As a journalist in 2020 all I can say is—THIS pic.twitter.com/GmN9N4sczw — Twelve Foot Skeleton 💀 (@shannonmstirone) November 7, 2020

3.

Instant front runner for Video Of The Year?

(Via @tutiasaldi) pic.twitter.com/iQirL9Soxb — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) November 7, 2020

4.

5.

The next four years. https://t.co/I3uxzrhB6q — Copethony Copetano (@theneedledrop) November 7, 2020

6.

This man just lived every broadcaster's dream https://t.co/DwidIfbIfq — I Was Saying Boo Dalby (@Dalby) November 7, 2020

7.

This is a New Jersey hero. Give this man his own rest stop. Name a sandwich made of various cured meats after him. Dedicate a Springsteen cover to him when your band plays at the Stone Pony. Shout his name out the window when you flip off a slow driver as you speed by. https://t.co/f7WniGg784 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 7, 2020

Alex tried to put the record straight, but we think he’s a live-broadcast hero no matter how he told the interloper to go away.

So THAT'S what it's like to go viral… Look I appreciate the social media love, but I told the guy behind me to BUZZ off when he interrupted me live on @news12. But please respect members of the press who are doing their jobs, and telling your stories. @RexChapman @News12NJ — Alex Zdan (@ActualAlexZ) November 7, 2020

