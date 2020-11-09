This reporter’s blunt response to a Trump supporter had the world cheering

When news agencies finally called the US election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday evening, many reporters had been on air almost constantly since Tuesday night, when the polls closed.

Think David Dimbleby‘s classic UK election struggles and multiply that by four – with the whole world watching. They deserve a medal – and a very long sleep.

One New Jersey reporter, Alex Zdan, spoke for all of them when he lost patience with this annoying Trump supporter, who was trying to cast familiar aspersions on his profession.

@rachelsilva473

the pure joy in his face after 😌🥰😭 ##biden2020 ##election2020 ##bidenwins

♬ original sound – Rachel Silva

That’s “Buzz off!”, for the hard of hearing, but most people were convinced it was something a little more NSFW.

Alex’ reaction went viral, proving to be quite relatable to more than just journalists, but also to everyone who’s really wanted to tell the MAGA crowd where to go.

Alex tried to put the record straight, but we think he’s a live-broadcast hero no matter how he told the interloper to go away.

