Favourite 7 takedowns of this Joe Biden electoral fraud conspiracy theory

Despite repeated requests, Donald Trump is yet to come up with any evidence to back up his claim that he lost the US presidency to Joe Biden because of electoral fraud.

But – hold on for just a minute – maybe Chuck Callesto over on Twitter has identified the smoking gun.

BREAKING REPORT: Matt Schlapp says Trump Campaign has witness who SAW BIDEN-HARRIS VAN stop at Las Vegas, Nevada Center, UNLOAD AND FILL IN boxes of ballots.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 9, 2020

While we wait for the so-called president to retweet it, these are surely the only 7 responses you need.

Love how they've gone from THE MOST SOPHISTICATED HOAX IN HISTORY to "their only mistake was showing up to do voter fraud in a big Biden-Harris voter fraud van" https://t.co/FPIhLf4PP6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 9, 2020

Sounds so credible…a huge van with huge letters just in plain sight. Wow🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — RegularSmegularRacism (@SmegularRacism) November 9, 2020

when I am doing crimes I also drive around in a van with my name on it https://t.co/MMkkMvxFSz — joe (@mutablejoe) November 9, 2020

After arriving in the marked van, people were seen carrying boxes labeled “Fake Ballots” https://t.co/qdtPo0GJJd — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) November 9, 2020

Biden and Harris were in the closet filling in ballots and I saw one of the ballots and the ballot looked at me https://t.co/1zFzSeLpnv — Terence 'The Duke Of Videogames' Wiggins (@TheBlackNerd) November 9, 2020

BREAKING REPORT: JOE BIDEN broke into the voting Center with a bag marked SWAG and was seen carrying away Trump votes CACKLING EVILLY in Alzheimer’s https://t.co/wEyy15GSI1 — . (@twlldun) November 9, 2020

Whenever I clandestinely sneak in boxes full of fake ballots to throw a presidential election to my team I always make sure to drive it up in a vehicle that has BIDEN-HARRIS emblazoned on it and park it in full view of witnesses because that how brazen I am https://t.co/GNhr8saWEv — Edward DeRuiter (@edwardderuiter) November 9, 2020

