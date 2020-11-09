Laurence Fox tried to change his hat to ‘Trump 2024’ and failed miserably

It would have been easy to compile a list of British political commentators and outliers who wouldn’t be happy if Trump failed to win a second term, and somewhere hear the top of the list would have been this chap.

Unfortunately for Laurence Fox, it doesn’t look as though he thought the whole thing through.

you drew the 4 on backwards tho https://t.co/hiaifotAvs — dan hett (@danhett) November 8, 2020

Twitter showed no mercy.

1.

real fuckin brain trust over here pic.twitter.com/u4fW76uqMu — ǝıʇɐʞ (@supermathskid) November 8, 2020

2.

Yer da is not taking the divorce well. https://t.co/SyP7GvktGv — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) November 8, 2020

3.

"He wrote what on his hat? …. In felt tip! " https://t.co/eYJLvPJa8d pic.twitter.com/QP6KcXX7Yv — Christopher Farrelly (@ChrisFarrelly) November 8, 2020

4.

Whoo hoo!! Roll on 4XS0S!! https://t.co/SLGdIEeuLL — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@SueKirk) November 8, 2020

5.

This is an amazing parody of a Trump supporter. Absolutely nailed the epic bellendry. Top work to this guy, whoever he is. https://t.co/qUjKUcPQAi — T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) November 8, 2020

6.

crossing out the "married to" in my "married to billie piper" tattoo and adding "divorced from" https://t.co/pltpvuZKwf — alex kealy (@alexkealy) November 8, 2020

7.

This photo just grabbed my arse in a bar and when I complained told me I was fat and ugly and not his type https://t.co/aDmq0E38TM — Tara 🇮🇪🇮🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBluestStar) November 7, 2020

8.

I have no idea how you manage to put one foot in front of the other. pic.twitter.com/lAXXbVqXyr — Chairman Lmao ☭ (@BenTheTim) November 8, 2020

9.

Is this what private education buys you? https://t.co/PS6Gvq0ub2 — Nick Walker (@nickw84) November 8, 2020

The idea of Trump 2024 hinges on a very important question.

Can an election campaign be run from prison? https://t.co/Nzzmg0csbY — You can call me Q (from a safe distance) (@QuintinForbes) November 8, 2020

Where’s Rudy Giuliani when you need him?

Source Laurence Fox Image ǝıʇɐʞ