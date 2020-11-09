22 of the most hilariously savage TV show suggestions for this photo of the Trump clan
With many of the Trump family presumably looking for new jobs, they’re very much in the public eye – and not in a good way.
*TV announcer voice* “WHEN NEPOTISM GOES WRONG!”
The very funny Unnamed Insider set Twitter a challenge.
Name the TV show… pic.twitter.com/L5wivxHOzA
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 7, 2020
Challenge accepted!
These were the funniest and most scathing we saw.
1.
Prison Break https://t.co/rOnIj3rk1v
— Steve Peers (@StevePeers) November 7, 2020
2.
If The Price Is Right. https://t.co/YD7YyJMzWi
— Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) November 7, 2020
3.
Third Reich From The Sun. https://t.co/IR6BmdmguL
— ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) November 7, 2020
4.
Lost. https://t.co/OKH3BnzyFK
— Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) November 7, 2020
5.
The Yesterday People https://t.co/7ysj5og8Ic
— Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 7, 2020
6.
Dullas
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 9, 2020
7.
Fiends. https://t.co/GdlZoGTj3x
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) November 7, 2020
8.
American Con Job https://t.co/v9eNhuzcLZ
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 9, 2020
9.
The Biggest Loser. https://t.co/g68PRlVBHq
— Tachyon: (@Tachyon100) November 7, 2020
10.
Orange is the new sacked https://t.co/NmEKWnXRns
— Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) November 7, 2020
11.
F*cked Dynasty
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020