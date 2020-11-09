22 of the most hilariously savage TV show suggestions for this photo of the Trump clan

With many of the Trump family presumably looking for new jobs, they’re very much in the public eye – and not in a good way.

*TV announcer voice* “WHEN NEPOTISM GOES WRONG!”

The very funny Unnamed Insider set Twitter a challenge.

Name the TV show… pic.twitter.com/L5wivxHOzA — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) November 7, 2020

Challenge accepted!

These were the funniest and most scathing we saw.

1.

2.

If The Price Is Right. https://t.co/YD7YyJMzWi — Oscar Nunez (@OscarNunezLA) November 7, 2020

3.

Third Reich From The Sun. https://t.co/IR6BmdmguL — ЅΙÐЅΙΧΤУŦОŮŖ (@ZXretroXX) November 7, 2020

4.

5.

The Yesterday People https://t.co/7ysj5og8Ic — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) November 7, 2020

6.

Dullas — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 9, 2020

7.

8.

American Con Job https://t.co/v9eNhuzcLZ — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 9, 2020

9.

10.

Orange is the new sacked https://t.co/NmEKWnXRns — Connor Byrne (@connorjbyrne) November 7, 2020

11.