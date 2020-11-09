Donald Trump Jr saw an anti-Trump conspiracy behind Pfizer’s Covid vaccine – only 5 responses you need

Without getting too much ahead of ourselves, lots of people were very much cheered up today by reports that Pfizer had developed a Covid-19 vaccine that was 90% effective.

Not everyone was happy about it, though. Specifically, Donald Trump Jr, who didn’t just see a vaccine. He saw a big old conspiracy theory. Of course he did!

We probably shouldn’t be too surprised. @GaryLineker certainly wasn’t.

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

And if you want to know a little bit more about the timing …

To conclude.

And this.

READ MORE

A Covid-19 vaccine is being developed that will offer 90% protection – 13 favourite responses