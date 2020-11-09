Donald Trump Jr saw an anti-Trump conspiracy behind Pfizer’s Covid vaccine – only 5 responses you need

Without getting too much ahead of ourselves, lots of people were very much cheered up today by reports that Pfizer had developed a Covid-19 vaccine that was 90% effective.

Not everyone was happy about it, though. Specifically, Donald Trump Jr, who didn’t just see a vaccine. He saw a big old conspiracy theory. Of course he did!

The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄 https://t.co/nS5rkywKXT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

We probably shouldn’t be too surprised. @GaryLineker certainly wasn’t.

Great news if true, but prepare for bonkers conspiracy theories. https://t.co/bPDjAjy0Qy — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 9, 2020

And these are the only 5 responses you need.

As your Bible-reading supporters could tell you, plagues often abate when a sinning nation mends its ways https://t.co/1pcxTBoysW — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 9, 2020

We have no evidence they delayed the announcement. But because there's a 110% certainty that Trump would have taken credit for personally inventing a vaccine, I couldn't blame them if they did. Because no one should let Trump steal credit for what scientists he shits on do. https://t.co/4RtXRj06uA — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 9, 2020

Not everything is about your loser dad. I know that must be hard for you to grasp, but there it is. https://t.co/eJUSJIf5a9 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 9, 2020

But it was OK when your dad tried to fix the timing of the vaccine for his election? Got it. https://t.co/bfobGcSzso — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) November 9, 2020

When your world view is so toxic that news of a Covid-19 vaccine annoys you. https://t.co/COFy0amG6c — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) November 9, 2020

And if you want to know a little bit more about the timing …

The timing, explained, via Bloomberg: "Pfizer raced to verify the data, which were still blinded to almost everyone at the company.. Early on Sunday afternoon, an independent data monitoring committee.. met in a closed video session to review the results for the first time." https://t.co/fGmUslk0vf — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) November 9, 2020

To conclude.

A potential breakthrough from a German biotech didn’t come fast enough to help Junior’s daddy. This is my sad face. https://t.co/8xav3rgk9F pic.twitter.com/vTI3hdY7eM — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 9, 2020

And this.

Cry harder. Then fuck off. https://t.co/rw6If9r06a — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) November 9, 2020

READ MORE

A Covid-19 vaccine is being developed that will offer 90% protection – 13 favourite responses