This comedian’s hysterical reaction to Trump’s Four Seasons debacle is infectious – in a good way

You probably know by now that someone in Donald Trump‘s team accidentally booked a small landscaping company named Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the five-star hotel, The Four Seasons. As you do.

However, one particular response was so relatable and joyous, we thought it deserved a special mention.

@fashiongirl42069 ##greenscreen i really tried to keep it together but I just CAN’T ITS TOO GOOD I will forever laugh about this ♬ original sound – Carly Aquilino

Actor and comedian, Carly Aquilino, could barely get out her words due to laughing so much, and we’re all here for it.

The clip found its way to Twitter.

If you needed to laugh today this is the one…pic.twitter.com/LCE2BbJ41C — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 8, 2020

Just try to watch this without cracking up! https://t.co/XYDy0jyAod — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) November 8, 2020

I honestly can’t get past this

👇😆😂🤣😆. I’m dead… pic.twitter.com/qpa7L5OoMM — Claudia Silver (@claudia_silver7) November 8, 2020

This woman’s laugh is infectious https://t.co/gyrwMWmxjP — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) November 8, 2020

And if you wondered whether Carly has stopped laughing yet …

Nope.

