British people aren’t too enthusiastic about trying this romantic gesture – 12 perfect responses

Over on Twitter – honestly, where else – a user shared a “romantic” image with the presumably rhetorical question “What’s stopping you from doing this?”.

As it turns out, there are quite a few things preventing people from reliving their own version of the photo in question.

What's stopping you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/LObgCxrn1p — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) November 9, 2020

If there are two things Brits are good at, it’s complaining about public transport and belittling public displays of romance.

With that in mind, here are some of the best replies:

1.

2.

My ticket is an off-peak Super Saver only valid for travel via Darlington or Runcorn. https://t.co/BO1j4jJUKc — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 9, 2020

3.

A detailed understanding of railway structure gauges: https://t.co/SAE1hFr7SK — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) November 9, 2020

4.

Transport for Wales' unreliable service and the questionable soldering work on its aged fleet. https://t.co/wxRe4naNun — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) November 9, 2020

5.

The gradual phase-out of slam-door carriages due to a programme of rolling stock replacement during the 1980s and 90s. https://t.co/Na2UHIGaR2 — juux (@juux) November 9, 2020

6.

Nothing. This is where I usually sit as carriages are normally fucking rammed https://t.co/nUzBtESQUN — Sian Harries (@sianharries_) November 9, 2020

7.

Garrowhill Train Station has a wee guy patrolling it and he’s on your case if you even open a packet of crisps too loud so absolutely no chance is he allowing this x https://t.co/hihJP2yfnb — sunshinekid (@sunshinekid10) November 9, 2020

8.

The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 https://t.co/wgJePk2CK9 — Fernum Schnavitz (@longusmaximus) November 9, 2020

9.

My fear of turquoise. https://t.co/JyVInIedXr — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 9, 2020

10.

Failure of lineside equipment at Didcot Parkway https://t.co/o7beUMFUz6 — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) November 9, 2020

11.

Not wanting to become yet another Network Rail statistic https://t.co/eSdVBLjOPU — Odd Man Out (@Badgermanbadger) November 9, 2020

12.

What?? Are you KIDDING?! NO WAY am I doing that!! NO CHANCE! It’s far FAR too dangerous. No WAY am I touching that hand rail during Covid. https://t.co/xwX0zWwkUn — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) November 9, 2020

READ MORE