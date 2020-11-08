Trump’s last tweet before officially losing the election was very on-brand – 11 reality checks

If just two things could be said to have defined Donald Trump‘s administration, they’d probably be racism and misogyny – but if you extended that to four things, then you could include lies and nepotism.

HOWEVER – if you were to list the six things that defined his presidency, you’d have to add all-caps Twitter rants – and golf.

It was rather fitting, therefore, that the last things he did before CNN became the first agency to call the election for Joe Biden were to play nine holes of golf and tweet this:

We’d call it a bare-faced lie, but that’s a hell of a lot of orange fake tan.

The Executive Director of Human Rights Watch injected some much-needed clarity.

Suck on that, Mr. President.

Twitter couldn’t resist commenting, and we very much enjoyed these reactions.

1.

I think his kids made him a fake newspaper. https://t.co/YzzLM1vhvD — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) November 7, 2020

2.

There's always a tweet https://t.co/KQYQITRZ0x — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2020

3.

WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH WAH — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020

4.

You don't have the votes🗣️

YOU DON'T HAVE THE VOTES🗣️

(Aha ha ha ha)

You're gonna need Congressional approval and you don't have the votes!🎶 https://t.co/IS2HcpNpB1 — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) November 7, 2020

5.

6.