This Simpsons inspired Strictly performance might be the most nightmarish thing ever broadcast on television

Halloween may have been last week, but that didn’t stop the BBC from airing one of the most nightmarish scenes to be broadcast on television over the last several months.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing saw The Wanted singer Max George and his dance partner Diane Buswell perform a routine while dressed up as Homer and Marge Simpson.

For anyone wanting to induce nightmares of their own, here’s the full video:

The pair’s movie week performance led to an outpouring of shared trauma amongst viewers.

"Hell doesn't exist, it is just a figment of your imagina–" https://t.co/5bciJVrYsB — 📼 Midnight Trashman 📼 (@JoyOfPESI) November 7, 2020

Me, watching Max and Dianne dance to The Simpsons on #Strictly pic.twitter.com/jmBUDZSvfT — Steve Green (@ShadowChaser007) November 7, 2020

When you eat cheese before you go to bed https://t.co/BDae4vksom — Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) November 7, 2020

my therapist: dianne buswell and max george as homer and marge simpson arent real, they can't hurt you dianne buswell and max george as homer and marge simpson:#strictly pic.twitter.com/SinlFYI2BZ — amy is kewis wife (@iqrasahmed) November 7, 2020

I imagine a lot of my followers don't watch Strictly, but tonight it evolved into a nightmarish fever dream that I can't begin to explain and can't recommend enough if you don't want to sleep for weeks. https://t.co/xhm4N8J6YV — Ian (@SpectralHands) November 7, 2020

In the interest of balance, we’ll leave you with this opinion:

This was far too sexy for a family show. Disgusting. — Tom Little of “German J. R. Hartley” Fame (@ThisIsTomLittle) November 7, 2020

