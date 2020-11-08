This Simpsons inspired Strictly performance might be the most nightmarish thing ever broadcast on television

Halloween may have been last week, but that didn’t stop the BBC from airing one of the most nightmarish scenes to be broadcast on television over the last several months.

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing saw The Wanted singer Max George and his dance partner Diane Buswell perform a routine while dressed up as Homer and Marge Simpson.

For anyone wanting to induce nightmares of their own, here’s the full video:

The pair’s movie week performance led to an outpouring of shared trauma amongst viewers.

In the interest of balance, we’ll leave you with this opinion:

