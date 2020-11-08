The Secret Political Adviser in the Room Next Door celebrated Trump’s loss in the best way

One of the miniscule amount of upsides to the presidency of Donald Trump has been the sheer amount of material he’s provided to the very wonderful comedian, Michael Spicer – the Secret Political Adviser.

Here’s the kind of futile pursuit in which the beleaguered aide has been engaged.

the room next door – President Trump and Homelessness now with subtitles by @vodathan pic.twitter.com/hPN9LWZmDh — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 23, 2019

And this …

the room next door – President Trump and the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LTYYYIYUMi — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 2, 2020

As the orange one’s campaign for a second term officially crashed and burned, Michael’s alter ego was finally set free – or was he?

Watch right to the end.

the room next door – The End pic.twitter.com/CpIu448iAN — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 7, 2020

With characteristic attention to detail, Michael even changed his Twitter bio.

new bio – dm me for bookings x — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 8, 2020

In case you don’t get the reference, it’s this …

The Trump campaign accidentally booking a press conference at something called Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia instead of the Four Seasons hotel they intended is such a perfectly dysfunctional way for this to end. The writers really outdid themselves. pic.twitter.com/ReBGskwOSq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

Twitter gave his sketch the props it truly deserves.

Made me cry. Well played. It’s never over. — Curtis Stigers (@curtisstigers) November 7, 2020

"If @Twitter lasts a thousand years men will say, this was its finest hour". https://t.co/n7Y1IyuaIE — Alastair Stewart (@AlStewartOBE) November 7, 2020

We couldn’t of got through it without you. Thank you Michael. — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) November 7, 2020

One politician down – infinitely many more to go.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer hilariously struggles to rein in Donald Trump’s nonsense from the Room Next Door

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab