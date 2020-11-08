The Secret Political Adviser in the Room Next Door celebrated Trump’s loss in the best way

One of the miniscule amount of upsides to the presidency of Donald Trump has been the sheer amount of material he’s provided to the very wonderful comedian, Michael Spicer – the Secret Political Adviser.

Here’s the kind of futile pursuit in which the beleaguered aide has been engaged.

And this …

As the orange one’s campaign for a second term officially crashed and burned, Michael’s alter ego was finally set free – or was he?

Watch right to the end.

With characteristic attention to detail, Michael even changed his Twitter bio.

In case you don’t get the reference, it’s this …

Twitter gave his sketch the props it truly deserves.

One politician down – infinitely many more to go.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer hilariously struggles to rein in Donald Trump’s nonsense from the Room Next Door

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab