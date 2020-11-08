Just a reminder that Nigel Farage lost £10,000 betting on Donald Trump to win re-election

After a long, seemingly never-ending election count – thanks, Nevada – Joe Biden has finally been declared as the 46th president of the United States of America.

The news means that Donald Trump will become the first incumbent president to lose re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. However, he’s not the only loser in town.

On Nov 3rd, the day of the 2020 United States presidential election, Nigel Farage confidently shared a photo of himself in Washington DC holding a sign displaying a £10,000 bet for Trump to win re-election.

And just in case you thought Nigel Farage was lying about his wager, a spokesperson from the betting firm confirmed the bet to Vice News:

“He placed the 10k bet at 15/8, was set to make ~28k if won (all GBP).

Nigel Farage’s financial loss was the world’s comedic gain, with plenty of people sharing their views on the Brexit Party leader’s latest failed venture.

 

In conclusion:

