Just a reminder that Nigel Farage lost £10,000 betting on Donald Trump to win re-election

After a long, seemingly never-ending election count – thanks, Nevada – Joe Biden has finally been declared as the 46th president of the United States of America.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

The news means that Donald Trump will become the first incumbent president to lose re-election since George H.W. Bush in 1992. However, he’s not the only loser in town.

On Nov 3rd, the day of the 2020 United States presidential election, Nigel Farage confidently shared a photo of himself in Washington DC holding a sign displaying a £10,000 bet for Trump to win re-election.

The first polls are closing and I am absolutely optimistic. pic.twitter.com/ryfTfmJctt — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 3, 2020

And just in case you thought Nigel Farage was lying about his wager, a spokesperson from the betting firm confirmed the bet to Vice News:

“He placed the 10k bet at 15/8, was set to make ~28k if won (all GBP).”

Nigel Farage’s financial loss was the world’s comedic gain, with plenty of people sharing their views on the Brexit Party leader’s latest failed venture.

I can’t laugh at this hard enough https://t.co/QaPqyNMja1 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 7, 2020

Very important we remember all of the Schadenfreude benefits of the US election. https://t.co/wKuQRNncc3 — 🇪🇺 Brexile In Berlin 🇩🇪 (@BrexileInBerlin) November 6, 2020

He was promised a lot of money by a racist, now he knows how the NHS feels. https://t.co/Mdz8gE51Lk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 5, 2020

“Capitol police have fielded multiple reports of a strange foreign man wandering around DuPont Circle, offering money in exchange for the satisfaction of perverse fantasies. If you have any information….” https://t.co/tXQCmk6wal — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) November 7, 2020

In conclusion:

