Simply 27 funny things people are saying about Donald Trump and the longest election count

This US presidential election will be remembered for many things, one of which is just how long it’s been. So very, very long.

So just in case you’re flagging, here are 27 funny things people said about Donald Trump and the longest election count …

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump has won the State of Denial… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 6, 2020

“I’ve locked you all in the Oval Office so you can’t get me. But you can leave by the fire escape. We haven’t got a second term; I just didn’t have the guts to say that earlier.” pic.twitter.com/4lbQTOG20i — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 6, 2020

It’s all over but the tantrum. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 6, 2020

Not even Royal babies take THIS long…. — Simon McCoy (@BBCSimonMcCoy) November 7, 2020

Trump being dragged from the White House pic.twitter.com/BY273gDJyL — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 6, 2020

Donald Trump is all of the bad kids from Willy Wonka rolled into one. Can’t giant squirrels escort him out? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 6, 2020

The budget for Fake Melania has been slashed #endofdays pic.twitter.com/WKGQbD7XIt — The Poke (@ThePoke) November 6, 2020

Has that tedious fat sex pest fucked off yet? — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) November 7, 2020

Hello darkness my old friend I can’t stop watching CNN…a tribute to @JohnKingCNN and vote counters everywhere #Election2020 @IanDunt pic.twitter.com/yDLRJY93QF — Alistair Griffin (@AlistairGriffin) November 6, 2020

BREAKING: the guy who used the host the apprentice is available to host it again — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) November 6, 2020

Is Peter Jackson directing the vote count? — James Serafinowicz (@flidby) November 7, 2020

You know the scene at the end of horror movies where they’re wildly disheveled, and some are dead, and they’re tired and gritty but finally in a quiet car on a gray and desolate road with the source of their terror shrinking in the rearview mirror? Get in, bitches, that’s us. — AlwaysAshley (@AshleyFrankly) November 6, 2020

We don’t have to be forced to see his face every day for the next four years and I am elated — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 6, 2020

The result of this election is going to be the opposite of The Apprentice. And there’s no higher praise than that. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) November 6, 2020

“I WON EVERYTHING, GO TELL YOUR MOM” pic.twitter.com/tgY1lBAcPI — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 6, 2020

Let’s get ready to wrap those CNN anchors in foil like marathon dudes. — Ash Atalla (@AshAtalla) November 6, 2020

I haven’t been this happy since he was helicoptered into intensive care — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 6, 2020

The future’s bright. The future’s not orange. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 6, 2020

joe biden is going to be a terrible president. just absolute dog shit candidate all around and the next four years will be painful. glad he won — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) November 6, 2020

Very much a fan of the people who for the last four years called everyone with them snowflakes having a massive public breakdown because of counting — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 6, 2020

Just tried to enjoy a mug of far right tears but it tasted of sulphur and hatred. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 6, 2020

Fuck me. If I’d realised that when you’re president no planes are allowed to fly over your house, I’d have run myself. — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) November 6, 2020

a reminder that Nigel Farage’s latest career move is financial advice pic.twitter.com/JXPf182qKx — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 6, 2020

To conclude …