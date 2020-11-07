Simply 27 funny things people are saying about Donald Trump and the longest election count

This US presidential election will be remembered for many things, one of which is just how long it’s been. So very, very long.

So just in case you’re flagging, here are 27 funny things people said about Donald Trump and the longest election count …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

21.

22.

https://twitter.com/MooseAllain/status/1324723851046100994?s=20

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

To conclude …