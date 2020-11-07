Joe Biden’s beaten Donald Trump to become the next US president – 27 favourite things people are saying about it

It took a while – more than a while – but it’s finally official, Donald Trump has lost and Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States.

Here’s a lovely moment, the deputy president elect, Kamala Harris, having a word with the president elect.

And here’s what the man himself had to say.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

And they weren’t the only one who were overjoyed, obviously. Here are our favourite reactions to the breaking news right now.

it is finally ovfefe — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) November 7, 2020

Trump might be the first President to leave the White house to spend less time with his family. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 7, 2020

We must heal. But first, we must gloat. Cc: @realDonaldTrump — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 7, 2020

Word of the day has to be ‘suspire’: to (finally) breathe out. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) November 7, 2020

Liberals want to evict an elderly, financially troubled Covid survivor and his family from inner-city public housing pic.twitter.com/AibWosuRUy — Paul Musgrave (@profmusgrave) November 7, 2020

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

the walls at the White House right now #TrumpTantrum pic.twitter.com/7wwmbIO2e7 — kakashi💮🥷🏽 (@gambinoo94) November 7, 2020

i’m just really, really thrilled that nigel farage lost ten grand — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) November 7, 2020

Somewhere in Washington DC right now Melania and her clones are escaping through the sewers to start their new lives in Canada — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 7, 2020

I take it that wall wasn’t built then? — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 7, 2020

