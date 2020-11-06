Trump’s campaign manager described him as “Alive and well” – our 12 favourite reactions

In an already odd election, Donald Trump‘s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, made it a lot odder by answering a question nobody had asked.

We know he’s alive, because he made yet another incendiary speech about voter fraud robbing him of the election, but the word ‘well‘ might be doing some heavy lifting.

Alastair Campbell had an observation on the nature of the Trump administration.

It seemed pretty suspicious to Twitter – mostly because it was pretty suspicious.

These comments spell it out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

What better than shades of Steinbeck to comment on America’s dystopia?

READ MORE

Twitter slapped misinformation notices on Trump’s tweets – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Source Kelly O’Donnell Image Screengrab