Trump’s campaign manager described him as “Alive and well” – our 12 favourite reactions

In an already odd election, Donald Trump‘s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, made it a lot odder by answering a question nobody had asked.

Trump campaign manager says “Donald Trump is alive and well” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 5, 2020

We know he’s alive, because he made yet another incendiary speech about voter fraud robbing him of the election, but the word ‘well‘ might be doing some heavy lifting.

Alastair Campbell had an observation on the nature of the Trump administration.

This is quite interesting, because the usual approach is to tell the opposite of the truth https://t.co/zjDowViDEg — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 5, 2020

It seemed pretty suspicious to Twitter – mostly because it was pretty suspicious.

These comments spell it out.

LOL!

When you feel the need to answer a question no-one was asking… https://t.co/0vs7lRZL8d — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 5, 2020

So now I'm 100% convinced Trump is dead and McConnell is doing a Weekend At Bernies thing https://t.co/kaK0ZylY8U — Rad Tasia, Here for a Blue Georgia (@GroovyTasia) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump is alive and well and 6'3 and has an 8-pack and can complete Sonic 2 in under 15 minutes. — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 5, 2020

My "Donald Trump is alive and well" shirt has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my shirt. https://t.co/LGTLI3GyRW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2020

Send us a finger as proof https://t.co/FATwz5MKYp — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 5, 2020

Update from the bunker. https://t.co/gv6Y6Y99io — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 5, 2020

New from Trump campaign: "The president's four-chambered mammalian heart is pumping oxygen-rich iron to the cells of his body, which depend on oxygen for normal human biological processes, as is true for all earth humans, which he definitely is." — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) November 5, 2020

"Oh hi is that AAU? I'm just calling to enquire about….." Me: "HE IS ALIVE AND WELL" — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 5, 2020

The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated https://t.co/by3cySdnC7 — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) November 5, 2020

Not sure “alive and well” are the right words. pic.twitter.com/I7x8nNo0xz — Tony (@tony15202) November 5, 2020

What better than shades of Steinbeck to comment on America’s dystopia?

Donald trump is alive and well and living on a farm, and there are rabbits there – oh george you wouldn’t believe how many rabbits there are there — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 5, 2020

