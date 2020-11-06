The Philadelphia mayor just told Trump to ‘put his big boy pants on’ and it’s glorious

It’s been a long election – a very long election – but this moment was definitely worth waiting for.

It’s Jim Kenney, mayor of Philadelphia, the city which Trump suggested had a ‘rotten history on election integrity’. It’s also the city where voters appear to be on the verge of putting Joe Biden in the White House.

Kenney was asked what he thought Trump should do next and here’s what he had to say.

“I think what the President needs to do is to frankly put his big boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner” pic.twitter.com/nMqHnaYcKW — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

Wonderful.

It’s the Philadelphia mayor’s mask removal so we could hear the insult clearly for me. pic.twitter.com/9XBxHcOcdp — Crooked Letter Y L V I A (@SylviaObell) November 6, 2020

Holy cow. I love it when politicians tell Trump the truth. I fucking love it when they do that 🇺🇲 — Bar0n_TheGrey✊🏿🌊🐕🎮🆘 (@Bar0n_TheGrey) November 6, 2020

There are no big boy pants in Trump’s closet.

I checked, so u don’t have to. https://t.co/PHX81S3oDV — Dennis 😎 Herring (@dcherring) November 6, 2020

To conclude …

