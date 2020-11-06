The 19 funniest tweets of the week

Every week, we scour Twitter for the funniest tweets we can find and narrow them down to the very best. Check them out and maybe give some of the people who wrote them a follow.

Here they are, the best tweets we’ve seen this week…

1.

every single day of 2020 pic.twitter.com/GdOkTC4kx6 — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) November 4, 2020

2.

Saw my Hermes delivery guy as he arrived with a parcel & said "I really appreciate you putting yourself at risk & keeping deliveries coming" & I swear there were tears in his eyes as he drop-kicked my parcel into next door's gutter & threw a "Sorry you were out" card in the hedge — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) November 5, 2020

3.

They’re not even trying anymore with the fake Melania pic.twitter.com/tiufZ2lRLK — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) October 31, 2020

4.

Not now, bizarre hell planet where it rains rocks and oceans are made of lava https://t.co/laYcQK9YYD — pat tobin (@tastefactory) November 6, 2020

6.

Patron: So one of the horses will be drawn from the side and the other will be from the front. Medieval artist: From the.. front? Patron: Right. You know how to draw

horses from the front, right? Artist: Y-yeah, totally. pic.twitter.com/znNXldGKci — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) November 2, 2020

6.

ive processed more information in the last 48 hours than a medieval peasant would in a lifetime — zane (@catgrubs) November 6, 2020

7.

this is the most 2020 image i have seen so far #GBBO pic.twitter.com/rmGKYEQt26 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 3, 2020

8.

Tesco’s giving away FREE meal deals if you can outrun security — Asad Afghan (@asadxafghan) October 31, 2020

9.

When you’ve got full service on your phone pic.twitter.com/9IyL52bHXO — Lou (@ljftbI) November 1, 2020

10.

I really appreciate how little effort went into the word fireplace — your friend, Drac-Yule-Log (@Remember_Sarah) November 1, 2020

11.

12.

🎶 That's me in the corner,

That's me in the spotlight, pic.twitter.com/qm2VIapAPS — Dr. Songo (@songo_doc) November 2, 2020

13.

Fucks sake, thought this was him in bed pic.twitter.com/qnxCxi4SbW — Fisted Away (@fistedaway) November 4, 2020

14.

some exciting personal news – I’m happy to announce that I’ve had enough!! — Louisa Davies (@LouisaD__) November 2, 2020

16.

headline gets 10x better with every single word https://t.co/J8UYm668VI — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 2, 2020

17.

18.

checking the news today pic.twitter.com/Gf0fBoAKVL — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 4, 2020

19.

Hey newspapers, don't all go with 'YOU'RE FIRED'. Plenty of other options:

• P45 for P.45

• The Lying King

• Unpresidented

• Lord of the Lies

• Donald Dumped

• Down in the Trumps

• Game over, combover

• POTUS Out Of Our Misery

• Orange Is The New Sacked — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) November 6, 2020

