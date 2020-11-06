The only 5 ripostes you need to Donald Trump’s petty tweet about “Philadelpiha”

As the clock ticks down to a likely Joe Biden win in the 2020 US election, the contender for the presidency has edged ahead in the state of Pennsylvania – which is absolutely crucial to Trump, if he’s to have any chance of clawing his way back to the White House.

In typical gracious Trump style, he tweeted this about Pennsylvania’s largest city.

He has form on this.

These five ripostes say everything that needs to be said.

1.

GOD there is an EXTREMELY HIGH CHANCE that the LAST TWEET he tweets before OFFICIALLY LOSING is this ridiculous election disinformation in which he misspells Philadelphia https://t.co/qCsXEtSVnv — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) November 6, 2020

2.

So shook he cant even spell right, the tears are blurring his vision https://t.co/FZVPEeZkZH — A.P. (@Vitricate) November 6, 2020

3.

There isn't much sadder than a presidential typo while live-tweeting Fox at the very moment he loses. https://t.co/IlrIYgBGth — nxthompson (@nxthompson) November 6, 2020

4.

maybe if you had learned how to spell Philadelphia, they would have voted for you — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 6, 2020

5.

SHUT UP DICKHEAD YOU LOST! https://t.co/mQTc8YRA1E — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 6, 2020

We’re guessing this nails the President’s mood as he typed the post.

