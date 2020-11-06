Piers Morgan questioned James Blunt’s ‘King of Twitter’ title and the singer had the perfect response

Forget about Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, there’s another heavyweight head-to-head going on, James Blunt vs Piers Morgan, and you’ll never guess (you definitely will) who emerged on top.

Just to add to the misery… my book comes out today. https://t.co/69yMs3vOz5 pic.twitter.com/18BPdPYPuC — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020

Haven't we suffered enough this year? https://t.co/bjtln7m5hd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020

Maybe the rest of the world has, @piersmorgan, but you, I’m not so sure. https://t.co/GXI7t06ZOo — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020

James Blunt is the King of Twitter, absolutely no legal challenge or recount required, the evidence is undisputed https://t.co/caLFV4RTMH — Jake @ Electrodrome (@ElectrodromeFM) November 5, 2020

If @JamesBlunt is the 'King of Twitter', why have I got nearly four times as many followers?#PopularVote https://t.co/PJY4BAhkED — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020

QED.

READ MORE

James Blunt had the perfect response to a fan who said his Bruce Springsteen cover bettered the original

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt