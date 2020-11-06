Piers Morgan questioned James Blunt’s ‘King of Twitter’ title and the singer had the perfect response
Forget about Donald Trump vs Joe Biden, there’s another heavyweight head-to-head going on, James Blunt vs Piers Morgan, and you’ll never guess (you definitely will) who emerged on top.
Just to add to the misery… my book comes out today. https://t.co/69yMs3vOz5 pic.twitter.com/18BPdPYPuC
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020
Haven't we suffered enough this year? https://t.co/bjtln7m5hd
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020
Maybe the rest of the world has, @piersmorgan, but you, I’m not so sure. https://t.co/GXI7t06ZOo
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020
James Blunt is the King of Twitter, absolutely no legal challenge or recount required, the evidence is undisputed https://t.co/caLFV4RTMH
— Jake @ Electrodrome (@ElectrodromeFM) November 5, 2020
If @JamesBlunt is the 'King of Twitter', why have I got nearly four times as many followers?#PopularVote https://t.co/PJY4BAhkED
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2020
STOP THE COUNT! https://t.co/WOQuuA9Pb2
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020
QED.
