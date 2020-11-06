These 17 memes about Nevada taking forever to count votes are hilariously relatable
With an increasing appetite to get a definitive answer from the US election, the internet is awash with comments on the vote counters’ tardiness.
day 3 of adult “are we there yet?”
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 5, 2020
The election count in America is dragging on so long they’ve brought in Cliff Richard to entertain the crowd pic.twitter.com/HiI0cn16Kh
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) November 5, 2020
— northman (@northma84015532) November 5, 2020
This announcement on Thursday didn’t help at all.
NEW: Nevada won't report more election results until Friday #Election2020
Here's the latest https://t.co/jB1Et9Wxt3 pic.twitter.com/XLwiamfd9Q
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 5, 2020
Naturally, attention turned to Nevada, and we’ve gathered our favourite funny reactions.
1.
BREAKING: We have obtained exclusive LIVE footage of Nevada counting another vote.
Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/kyD7WBuhyP
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) November 5, 2020
2.
hearing reports that Nevada just counted another vote
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 5, 2020
3.
This is how Nevada counts ballots pic.twitter.com/JQFy83B2WV
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 5, 2020
4.
Nevada: yeahhhhh I got votes to count, but I can talk pic.twitter.com/MGmCOL0RlI
— (@whentherernine) November 5, 2020
5.
Nevada counting ballots vs. other states… pic.twitter.com/SdMCYCuWEz
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 5, 2020
6.
https://t.co/8ZHiRfbE9F pic.twitter.com/xrDvkG9VY1
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 5, 2020
7.
nevada after counting 1 ballot an hour pic.twitter.com/2i8JycJtLt
— joe (@jxeker) November 5, 2020
8.
Nevada after counting 3 votes pic.twitter.com/kjYPVIydlN
— Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) November 5, 2020
9.
nevada rn opening each ballot pic.twitter.com/oayAfoyS1x
— lisa ❀ nevada era (@chalawesome) November 5, 2020