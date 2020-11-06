These 17 memes about Nevada taking forever to count votes are hilariously relatable

With an increasing appetite to get a definitive answer from the US election, the internet is awash with comments on the vote counters’ tardiness.

day 3 of adult “are we there yet?” — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) November 5, 2020

The election count in America is dragging on so long they’ve brought in Cliff Richard to entertain the crowd pic.twitter.com/HiI0cn16Kh — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) November 5, 2020

This announcement on Thursday didn’t help at all.

NEW: Nevada won't report more election results until Friday #Election2020 Here's the latest https://t.co/jB1Et9Wxt3 pic.twitter.com/XLwiamfd9Q — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) November 5, 2020

Naturally, attention turned to Nevada, and we’ve gathered our favourite funny reactions.

BREAKING: We have obtained exclusive LIVE footage of Nevada counting another vote.

Stay tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/kyD7WBuhyP — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) November 5, 2020

hearing reports that Nevada just counted another vote — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) November 5, 2020

This is how Nevada counts ballots pic.twitter.com/JQFy83B2WV — Max Burns (@themaxburns) November 5, 2020

Nevada: yeahhhhh I got votes to count, but I can talk pic.twitter.com/MGmCOL0RlI — (@whentherernine) November 5, 2020

Nevada counting ballots vs. other states… pic.twitter.com/SdMCYCuWEz — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 5, 2020

nevada after counting 1 ballot an hour pic.twitter.com/2i8JycJtLt — joe (@jxeker) November 5, 2020

Nevada after counting 3 votes pic.twitter.com/kjYPVIydlN — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) November 5, 2020

