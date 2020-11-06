A welcome distraction from American politics, if not America, comes this, shared by Derryzumi over on Reddit.

‘I asked my girlfriend, who lives in Europe, to fill in a map of the USA. These are the results,’ said Derryzumi. And you don’t have to be American to enjoy it, but it helps.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘You clearly asked her the states from left to right. You can see the slow descent into insanity.’ Lougehrig10 ‘At the end she’s just like, “Let’s just call this one Austria.”’ TheDudeNeverBowls ‘Oregano?!?’ TheLazyIndianBoy ‘As a resident of Oregano, I don’t have thyme for this.’ acoolglassofwater ‘Bugs Bunny. Genius’ fixxlevy ‘I can confirm that Denver is indeed everywhere.’ cannamomxoxo ‘It’s more of a mindset tbh.’ DuelOstrich

Source Reddit u/Derryzumi