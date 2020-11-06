Greta Thunberg’s takedown of Donald Trump was humiliating perfection

Greta Thunberg once again demonstrated that Donald Trump is no match for her, when she reacted to this hysterical tweet from the President.

This was Greta’s excellent takedown.

Just how good it is only becomes apparent once you realise it’s a callback to this comment he made about her.

Revenge is a dish best served cold – especially when it takes the form of public humiliation.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral tweet.

Amanda@Pandamoanimum – reminded us that it wasn’t even the first time Greta had got a laugh out of that particular Trump tweet.

BOGOF!

Source Greta Thunberg Image Marcus Spiske on Unsplash