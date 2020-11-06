Greta Thunberg’s takedown of Donald Trump was humiliating perfection

Greta Thunberg once again demonstrated that Donald Trump is no match for her, when she reacted to this hysterical tweet from the President.

This was Greta’s excellent takedown.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

Just how good it is only becomes apparent once you realise it’s a callback to this comment he made about her.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Revenge is a dish best served cold – especially when it takes the form of public humiliation.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral tweet.

This was easily the biggest laugh I've had today. https://t.co/PkAUhequF4 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 6, 2020

Lol….the savagery of waiting so long to tweet this. https://t.co/A2lSRN22gf — Teresa Eickel (@TerriEickel) November 5, 2020

Amanda – @Pandamoanimum – reminded us that it wasn’t even the first time Greta had got a laugh out of that particular Trump tweet.

This is actually the second time that Greta Thunberg has given Trump a beautiful burn over his tweet. She is sublime. pic.twitter.com/G2Qo1VB7rp — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 5, 2020

BOGOF!

READ MORE

Greta Thunberg had the best response to the ‘Sharon’ wrong answer about her on Mastermind

Source Greta Thunberg Image Marcus Spiske on Unsplash