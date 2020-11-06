George Bush Snr’s election concession speech makes Trump’s behaviour look even worse

It says a lot about the level of dystopia in US politics right now that people are looking back with fondness at the 41st President of the USA, George H. W. Bush – that’s the dad of ‘Dubya’, in case you weren’t sure.

It’s all because of this clip of the last one-term president conceding to his rival and successor, Bill Clinton.

You have to admit, that’s pretty classy. In stark contrast, here’s Donald Trump‘s latest speech, as he faces the strong probability – but not certainty – of losing the election to Joe Biden.

We won’t share the full speech because it’s a stream of blatant lies, but it’s good see him being called out by one of the several channels that did it.

The chasm between the two presidents’ attitudes couldn’t be any bigger, and Twitter got quite sentimental.

At the time, this was a routine political moment. Now I find it quite moving pic.twitter.com/AnRmG7iNFs — Jonathan Freedland (@Freedland) November 5, 2020

Lots of my friends will hate this sentiment, but I miss this kind of leadership so much it hurts. https://t.co/JBBo55MqwW — Revcoog (@Jeff_Berger) November 5, 2020

Columnist Hussain Abdul-Hussain nailed the essence of the difference with this tweet.

Oh man. This made me tear up. When America had statesmen, not salesmen, running it https://t.co/OKZJj54K2C — Hussain Abdul-Hussain 🇺🇸 (@hahussain) November 6, 2020

Source Adam Hamdy Image Screengrab, Screengrab