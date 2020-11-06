Simply 14 very funny responses to Donald Trump’s peevish ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ tweet

There are still some paths to a second term for Donald Trump, but frankly, they’re the equivalent of a sheer climb up an ice cliff, carrying a barrel of bricks. It’s doable, but you’d have to have put the training in and bought some really good crampons.

In Donald Trump’s mind, however – a place we’d never want to visit – it’s as simple as not counting any more of the ballots.

As a counterpoint, Joe Biden tweeted this …

Count every vote. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020

You know – like in a normal election.

Several people responded with this very important point:

If we stopped the count RIGHT NOW, YOU WOULD LOSE YOU ILLITERATE MORON! LOL! This is the President?! Oh my god. Please, I love yall, but seriously come get ya boy he's done. https://t.co/9Eiz7xkUpT — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) November 5, 2020

We can’t add anything useful to that, so we’ll just show you what other people had to say.

news breaking of a 17th Melania being found https://t.co/IcfuKduNww — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 5, 2020

Men are so emotional. https://t.co/TLNkhvxB2H — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 5, 2020

Imagine if Trump put this much energy into stopping COVID. https://t.co/AOC8fTqnXR — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 5, 2020

Maybe this is about Dracula https://t.co/iucU1OwwqO — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) November 5, 2020

