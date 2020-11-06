Donald Trump Jr can’t believe Joe Biden got so many votes so these 7 people helped him out

Spare a thought for Donald Trump Jr at this difficult time. As counting in the US presidential elections finally reaches a climax, with Joe Biden breaking the record for the most votes for a presidential candidate ever, little Don can’t believe what’s happening.

So naturally he did what his dad would do. He sent a tweet.

Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden shattered Obama’s historic 2008 numbers? Does anyone really believe that he did that mostly in big cities? C’mon man!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

Fortunately for Trump Jr, there was no shortage of people around happy to help. Here are our 7 favourites.

1.

Yeah dude, your dad sucks that hard. https://t.co/etmaHwwdVd — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) November 6, 2020

2.

You appear to be crying, liberally. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 6, 2020

3.

Are you still here, fucknuts? https://t.co/51xqGKGQ2X — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 6, 2020

4.

Did you really believe being a whining arsehole was an election strategy? — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) November 6, 2020

5.

Don't you have non-extradition countries to be looking for? https://t.co/5UZyH37R0U — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 6, 2020

6.

Mate, he’s never going to love you. Stop this unedifying desperation for his approval. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) November 6, 2020

7.

Trump spent 4 years trashing American cities as hellholes of crime and poverty, and then MAGA world wonders why he did so poorly in places like Philly and Detroit https://t.co/S3hsROHg2n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020

To conclude …

Yeah, man, that’s not the compelling case you think it is. It just means people hated your dad so much they elected Joe Biden. https://t.co/QJRyAvAerE — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 6, 2020

And this.

Junior is having an all-out meltdown. https://t.co/VOX7TeYW8J — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 6, 2020

