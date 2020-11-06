American TV dumped Trump before he could tell more lies and the internet cheered

Donald Trump held an extraordinary news conference on Thursday in which he falsely claimed that electoral fraud was robbing him of a second White House term.

Almost as extraordinary – maybe more so – was the decision of networks including ABC, CBS and NBC to cut away for Trump to solemnly inform viewers that the president of the United States was basically making this stuff up.

And it was quite the watch. Here’s just one of them, CNBC’s Shep Smith.

Here’s MSNBC’S Brian Williams.

And here’s CNN’s Jim Acosta, who basically saw it all coming.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

We’re not sure if this happened because we didn’t get to see the end, but don’t rule it out.

READ MORE

A CNN anchor called Donald Trump an ‘obese upturned turtle flailing in the sun’ and it made everyone’s day better

Source