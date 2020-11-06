American TV dumped Trump before he could tell more lies and the internet cheered

Donald Trump held an extraordinary news conference on Thursday in which he falsely claimed that electoral fraud was robbing him of a second White House term.

Almost as extraordinary – maybe more so – was the decision of networks including ABC, CBS and NBC to cut away for Trump to solemnly inform viewers that the president of the United States was basically making this stuff up.

And it was quite the watch. Here’s just one of them, CNBC’s Shep Smith.

President Trump just spoke at the White House, as key states continue to count votes.

Shep has the facts: “What the President of the United States is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue.” #Election2020 https://t.co/E6DBt6OodD pic.twitter.com/HVa87qUCzB — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) November 6, 2020

Here’s MSNBC’S Brian Williams.

Omg…I’m still cackling😂🤣😂 So, Donald Trump doesn’t even get 30 seconds into his delusional press conference and Brian Williams cuts it off and is like- yeah we’re not going to show his unhinged ravings and lies about election stealing.#TrumpMeltdown #MSNBC2020 pic.twitter.com/sKj0WAIABZ — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) November 6, 2020

And here’s CNN’s Jim Acosta, who basically saw it all coming.

Jim @Acosta says Trump's press conference should come with a Surgeon General's warning that this press conference will be dangerous to the facts and your democracy. pic.twitter.com/BsSuHYcpNn — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 5, 2020

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

BREAKING: Trump lies so much during Live airing of press conference ABC had to cut away, saying: "He's been making a lot of, frankly, false accusations, baseless claims. And that's not being partisan, that's just stating the fact."#TrumpMeltdown — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) November 6, 2020

List of Evidence Donald Trump came to the press conference with #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/oV7HQmyqpA — Shan (@shanuddin889) November 6, 2020

MSNBC cuts off Trump press conference. "Just not rooted in reality," says Brian Williams. "Lies and disinformation," says Nicole Wallace. The truth matters. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) November 6, 2020

A reflection on President Trump’s comments last night: The last President I covered who refused to accept the vote count in an election was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in Iran, 2009. — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) November 6, 2020

We’re not sure if this happened because we didn’t get to see the end, but don’t rule it out.

I hope Trump ends this press conference by pinning it all on some meddling kids and their dog. — Commander Sterling (@JimSterling) November 5, 2020

